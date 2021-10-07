5 franchise milestones Damian Lillard could achieve with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Portland Trail Blazers overcame what would have been a torrid offseason by retaining franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard despite multiple trade rumors surrounding the superstar.

Dame is reported to have been frustrated with the Blazers' lack of effort to build a championship-calibre team around him after yet another first-round playoff exit. That led to various rumors surrounding the star. Portland, though, managed to convince him to stay after a couple of key moves in the offseason, such as hiring a new head coach.

Another reason for Lillard's change of heart was the 2020-21 NBA Finals. There he saw Giannis Antetokounmpo's perseverance and determination to stick with his franchise bear fruit as the latter won the NBA Championship.

That motivated Lillard to stick with the Portland Trail Blazers despite the opportunity to force a move to a better team. He expects to lead his team to a championship like Giannis Antetokounmpo did with the Bucks.

Dame has the chance to make a historic run this season. He could lead the Blazers to the promised land while breaking multiple franchise records along the way. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five franchise milestones Damian Lillard could achieve with the Portland Trail Blazers this season.

#5 Steals

Lillard applying pressure on Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving as he struggles to keep the ball in.

Damian Lillard is a player who has been known for his elite offensive efficiency. He has been ranked in the top five in the league in offensive ratings more often than not in recent years.

However, his team's defensive shortcomings largely peg him back in the MVP race against guards who are better defenders or play for teams that play better defense than the Blazers.

Lillard is a high-energy player who puts in the same effort at both ends of the court. He uses his experience and high basketball IQ to come up with smart steals, averaging at least one steal per game in his nine-year tenure in the NBA.

If Lillard manages to keep up with his career average this year, he will be on course to surpass Clifford Robinson for the no.6 position in all-time steals for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dame is now at 665 steals, 32 short of sixth-placed Robinson. Lillard has a chance to improve his individual defense and rack up the numbers under Chauncey Billups, who places a lot of emphasis on the defensive end of the court.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA

theathletic.com/2855631/?sourc… Chauncey Billups’ first plan of action is changing how the Blazers defend basketball’s most-used play: the pick-and-roll.Damian Lillard’s early review?“I like it a lot. I like it a lot.”✍️ @jwquick Chauncey Billups’ first plan of action is changing how the Blazers defend basketball’s most-used play: the pick-and-roll.Damian Lillard’s early review?“I like it a lot. I like it a lot.”✍️ @jwquick

theathletic.com/2855631/?sourc…

#4 Games played

Damian Lillard will be locked in as he looks to guide the Blazers to yet another playoffs.

Damian Lillard has been one of the most durable superstars in the league, missing less than 70 games only twice in his nine-year tenure with the Blazers.

Dame's durability has helped the Blazers qualify for the playoffs from unlikely situations like they did last season. He is committed to staying healthy and keeping his body in peak condition while leading his team from the front every game. That is something not often seen with a lot of superstars in the 'load management' era.

Rip City Project @ripcityproject We often rave about how great Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum as players. But what about their toughness / durability?Since entering the NBA, Dame has played in 94.9% of his 658 games.Since becoming a starter in 2015-16, CJ has played in 95.3% of his 408 games.That’s heart. We often rave about how great Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum as players. But what about their toughness / durability?Since entering the NBA, Dame has played in 94.9% of his 658 games.Since becoming a starter in 2015-16, CJ has played in 95.3% of his 408 games.That’s heart. https://t.co/BJvYA4eBNa

Damian Lillard has a chance to overtake Terry Porter to ascend to number three in the Blazers' games-played leaderboard if he remains injury-free this season. Lillard has played 682 games, 77 games behind third-placed Porter.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav