The NBA is widely considered the best basketball league in the world and usually offers a lot of impressive games and on-court moments, featuring three-pointers and dunks.

At the same time, though, NBA players have offered a lot of hilarious moments as well, whether that includes a bad pass, flopping etc.

Here we take a look at some of the most iconic and funniest moments in NBA history:

5 funniest on-court moments in NBA history

#5 - Andre Drummond attempting to play iso basketball

Andre Drummond has been a great defensive player with the ability to protect the rim and block shots. Offensively, though, his offensive repertoire is very limited, as Drummond is effective only above the rim.

Once, though, he attempted to play iso ball, but instead of scoring, he offered a hilarious moment.

The play happened in a Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies game a few years ago, with Drummond running the play. However, he couldn't find an open teammate to pass the ball and decided to go iso without even making a shot, though.

#4 - Taj Gibson trying to block a shot with his shoe

The funny moment took place in a Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings game, when Taj Gibson's shoe went off while attempting to score. The game didn't stop and Gibson had to play defense with just one shoe on.

So, he was holding the other shoe in his hand and tried to stop a Nemanja Bjelica drive and block his shot with his shoe.

#3 - Kemba Walker celebrating, but shot goes off eventually

Kemba Walker was playing at an All-Star level with the Charlotte Hornets a few years ago and was one of the team's best players, especially offensively.

In a game against the Miami Heat, Kemba Walker hit the jumper and turned his back and started celebrating, as he was sure that he made the shot.

But, the shot went off, with his teammates fighting for the offensive rebound. When the former All-Star found out that he missed the shot, he started laughing.

#2 - James Harden gets hit in the face off a Giannis Antetokounmpo bad pass

In a Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets game, Giannis Antetokounmpo was attempting to post up PJ Tucker, with one of his teammates waiting on the corner. Giannis tried to find him for an open three, but instead he hit James Harden in the face as a result of his bad pass.

#1 - Bats invade a Spurs vs Nets game

One of the most weird and funny moments in NBA history. Early in a game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets, the game had to stop after a couple of bats invaded the game, with arena staff trying to catch them and remove them from the court.

Most players started laughing, while D'Angelo Russell went to the locker room to protect himself from the bats.