Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - June 13th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets visit Fiserv Forum on Sunday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup.

The Milwaukee Bucks emerged victorious in Game 3 of the series, prevailing by a narrow margin of 3 points. The game ended 83-86, as Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 68 points to help the Bucks pull one back in the series. The Brooklyn Nets lead the series 2-1, and they will be looking to avenge Thursday's loss when the two sides take court on Sunday.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks | Game 4, 2020-21 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Sunday, June 13th; 3:00 PM ET (Monday June 14th; 12:30 AM IST).

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets had an uncharacteristically poor offensive performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3. The Nets shot just 25% from the deep and turned the ball over on 7 occasions. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant made 20 of their 50 attempts, and head coach Steve Nash will be hoping the duo come out all guns blazing in Game 4.

RECAP 📝 The Nets come up just short in Game 3 https://t.co/uo56CnG21w — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 11, 2021

In James Harden's absence, the Brooklyn Nets have been overly reliant on their role players. The Nets' supporting cast has delivered as well, as the trio of Bruce Brown, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton have played some exemplary defense so far in the series. Brown, in particular, had a brilliant game 3, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 boards.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has arguably been the best player of the postseason so far, as the 'Slim Reaper' has managed to put up 31.8 points, 8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game on an effective field goal percentage of 54%. Durant has also delivered on the playmaking front lately, averaging close to 4 assists per game in the playoffs.

Durant had a quiet game by his standards on Thursday and will be looking to make amends by putting the Brooklyn Nets 3-1 up in the series.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks rode heroic performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to a Game 3 win, but they will need Jrue Holiday and peripheral players to show up if they want to stand a chance of making it to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks' superb regular-season 3-point shooting has deserted them in the series against the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks have shot 20,29 and 19% from downtown in the three games played so far, and head coach Mike Budenholzer will be expecting that it regresses to the mean in the forthcoming encounters.

The Best of the Greek Freak in Game 3:



33 PTS | 14 REB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/28VvHdGBz6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 11, 2021

The Bucks' aggressive offense in the first quarter helped them snatch Game 3 from the Nets, and a similar execution of plans on Sunday could hand them another victory.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has carried his stellar form in the regular season to the playoffs, tallying 25 points, 13.7 rebounds, 6 assists, a steal and a block in 7 playoff games. Despite some good defense from the Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton, Antetokounmpo managed to exert his influence in Game 3, and will hold the Bucks' key to success for the remainder of the series as well.

Free-throws and 3-point shooting have been major worries for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, and he will have to find ways to hunt weak matchups and get to the rim instead of pulling up for jumpers.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Brook Lopez.

Nets vs Bucks Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets had a rare off-night on offense in Game 3, which is unlikely to happen in Game 4. The Milwaukee Bucks offense, on the other hand, has looked pedestrian for the majority of the series, which makes the Nets the favorite to win the game on Sunday.

Where to Watch Nets vs Bucks

Live coverage of the Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be available on ABC and SN360. Fans can also watch the match on Bally Sports Wisconsin and YES Network. The NBA League Pass is another option to catch live action from this enticing encounter.

