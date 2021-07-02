5 Greatest achievements of Chris Paul's career

After 16 long years, Chris Paul will be playing in his first NBA Finals. The veteran point guard is considered to be one of the greatest point guards of all time, but the elusive Larry O'Brien trophy is still missing from his stacked cabinet.

At 36, Paul is one of the oldest players in the league. In a career that began in 2005, the Phoenix Suns star has managed to achieve some phenomenal feats.

5 remarkable feats Chris Paul has pulled off in his career

Chris Paul recently became just the third player to score 40 points without committing a single turnover in the playoffs. He managed to do so in the closeout game against the LA Clippers, dropping 41 points and leading his team to the NBA finals.

40-point, no-turnover performances in conference finals:



Michael Jordan

Shaquille O’Neal

Chris Paul — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 1, 2021

However, this is just one of many of his ridiculous accomplishments. On that note, let's take a look at his career's 5 biggest feats

#5 Leading OKC Thunder to the playoffs in the 2019-20 season

Chris Paul duels James Harden

In 2019, Chris Paul joined a relatively inexperienced OKC Thunder team, which few would have given a chance of qualifying for the postseason. The team's core comprised of a talented but inexperienced Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back-up point guard Dennis Schroder and serviceable center Steven Adams.

But against all odds, Chris Paul helped the OKC Thunder to a 44-28 record. They finished 5th in a tough Western Conference, setting up a playoff clash against the Houston Rockets. Paul and the Thunder battled it hard until the end of the series, forcing the stacked Rockets team to play seven games.

#4 Making the playoffs every year since 2011

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

Chris Paul has managed to make the playoffs every year since 2011, effectively ensuring that he is one of the few players who have been able to play in the postseason for eleven consecutive seasons. He has also made the playoffs with five different franchises - again, a feat which deserves a special mention.

Perk believes Chris Paul's Finals run is one of the most impressive ever 👀



(via @KendrickPerkins) pic.twitter.com/OGqsdZujau — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 1, 2021

However, all these playoff runs have ended in disappointment so far. Reaching the finals with the Suns is the farthest Chris Paul has reached in the postseason, and he will be looking to cap this brilliant run with his first ring.

