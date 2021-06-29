"If he goes, then I leave Portland as well" -Jusuf Nurkic hints at exit from Portland Trail Blazers if Damian Lillard leaves | NBA Rumors

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard has been involved in multiple NBA rumors lately, as reports suggest that the ace point guard could be on his way out. Lillard has been a key fixture in the Portland Trail Blazers set up since the franchise drafted him in the 2021 NBA draft. Him leaving the team in the summer could end up in the front office dismantling the roster.

NBA Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic will seek a new destination in the offseason if Damian Lillard gets traded

Jusuf Nurkic recently revealed in an interview that he will leave the Portland Trail Blazers if Damian Lillard parts ways with the franchise in the 2021 NBA offseason. Here is what Nurkic had to say about the situation involving Lillard:

“I don’t know what has changed with Lillard in these two days,” Nurkic said. “As far as I know, the man stays there, but if he goes, then I leave Portland as well. My opinion is that it would be stupid to let such a loyal man as Lillard go.”

Nurkic was referring to recent NBA rumors that suggested Damian Lillard could be on his way out following a disappointing playoff run. The Portland Trail Blazers bowed out in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, losing in six games to an undermanned Denver Nuggets side.

Sources tell myself & @AdamNBorai: There is a growing rift between Portland Trail Blazers ownership, Damian Lillard, & the front office. Dame has been in touch with players on other teams this off-season & monitoring Portland's future before committing to anything. More to come. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 27, 2021

Lillard is skeptical about the Portland Trail Blazers being able to build a championship-winning roster around him. The Blazers have received plenty of backlash over their hiring of Chauncey Billups as their next head coach. The scrutiny is primarily due to multiple misdemeanor allegations against Billups. This has also played a role in Damian Lillard changing his mind.

The backlash from Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching search and his concerns over whether a championship contender can be built have become major factors that could force Damian Lillard to request out, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/syN8upvWPx — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Nurkic is under a guaranteed contract with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2021-22 NBA season. The Blazers will have to trade the Bosnian center if he forces one, which looks likely now as Damian Lillard's future is up in the air.

Nurkic has been a key starter for the Portland Trail Blazers. The 26-year-old was traded to the Blazers during the 2016-17 season from the Denver Nuggets. Nurkic averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds during the course of the 2020-21 NBA season. However, he just featured in 37 of the 72 games, as injuries kept him out of the starting lineup more often than not.

With each passing day, the Portland Trail Blazers are inching towards an organizational meltdown. Lillard and Nurkic leaving the team will mark the end of an era, and it won't be surprising if CJ McCollum follows suit.

