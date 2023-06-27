5 greatest dunks in NBA history ft. Derrick Rose, Shaquille O'Neal and more

Dunks are one of the main reasons why fans love the NBA and the game of basketball. Whether it is a poster or an alley-oop slam, fans get excited when they see a player dunk in a game.

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has seen some of the most impressive dunks of all time, but in-game dunks have been incredible as well.

Let's look at the five greatest dunks in NBA history:

#5, Derrick Rose's dunk on Goran Dragic

Even before his first ACL tear, Derrick Rose was one of the best and most explosive players in the league. In his prime years in the league, he was unguardable, especially on the open floor.

During the Chicago Bulls versus Phoenix Suns in January 2010, Rose went up for a two-handed poster on Suns’ guard Goran Dragic. It was one of the most electrifying dunks in NBA history, given how difficult it was (from the initial jump to putting the ball behind his head to landing with an impact on the floor).

Derrick Rose didn't have many more similar moments, as injuries derailed his career and slowed him down.

#4, Kobe Bryant to Shaquille O'Neal

This may not be the most impressive of dunks, but it is certainly one of the most iconic.

On June 4, 2000, the LA Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals and the phrase "Bryant to Shaq" earned a spot on this list. Shaquille O'Neal's expression, pointing at a young Kobe Bryant highlights the scene.

The Lakers went on to win the championship en route to the three-peat (2000-2002).

#3, DeAndre Jordan on Brandon Knight

The LA Clippers offered a lot of highlights and impressive dunks with DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin benefiting from Chris Paul's assists.

On March 10, 2013, Jordan's amazing poster on Brandon Knight was a sight to behold and still is today.

Jordan’s face after the dunk sums it up. Such dunks are a big part of why fans enjoy basketball.

#2, Dominique Wilkins in the 1985 Slam Dunk Contest

Perhaps no one in NBA history has had a more natural blend of power and athleticism on their dunks than former Atlanta Hawks star Dominique Wilkins.

In 1985, Wilkins won the first of his two Slam Dunk Contests, with a windmill dunk that was enough to help him beat Michael Jordan in the final round.

It was a thunderous dunk, with Wilkins almost at eye level with the rim and it solidified him as one of the greatest dunkers basketball has ever seen.

#1, Vince Carter in the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

After Vince Carter broke out a 360 windmill in the first round of the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest, no one could beat him.

It was clear that "Air Canada" was going to take home the award and win the contest, but we didn't know he had a whole arsenal yet to come.

The 360 windmill is still one of his most impressive feats, adding to some of the in-game dunks he landed during his career.

The Olympic dunk over Frederic Weis is still the best throwdown in basketball history, but the 360 windmill that electrified the NBA All-Star Weekend back in 2000 remains one for the ages.

