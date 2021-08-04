5 heaviest players in the NBA as of August 2021

In essence, NBA players are freaks of nature compared to regular people, not only because of their basketball abilities or the athleticism some possess, but also due to their size. An NBA player can stand at 6' 8'' and not look big on the basketball court, that's how towering they all can be.

However, it is not common to look at it from the weight standpoint, the main talk is always about their height. There are some NBA players, mostly power forwards and centers that are tremendously heavy.

Heaviest players in today's NBA

It does not really mean that they are not athletic, in most cases, the weight only corresponds to the player's height. In this article, we will give you the five current NBA players that are throwing the most weight from one side of the basketball court to the other.

#5 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson is one of the most physically-imposing players in today's NBA, and he manages to dominate in the paint, where he is virtually unstoppable, even at 6' 7''.

The 2021-22 campaign will be the third NBA season for the 21-year-old forward, and he is already looking like the player many thought he'd become after going first in the 2019 NBA Draft.

At the moment, Williamson is among the five-heaviest players in the NBA at 284lb, according to Basketball Reference.

Last season, Zion imposed his will in the paint and averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, while making 61.1% of his field goals.

#4 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets.

The reigning NBA MVP, Serbian center Nikola Jokic, is one of the biggest examples that today's NBA is not all about athleticism. Jokic's basketball IQ and all-around skills on offense definitely help him to be among the league's elite players.

Moreover, the 6' 11'' center of the Denver Nuggets can be a force inside by using his size and weight. He is one of the five-heaviest players in the league, but it doesn't really hinder his efforts on the court.

Jokic's weight is at 284lb, and the 26-year-old center knows how to use it in his favor. Moreover, his towering height and his ability to pass the ball make him a unique weapon on offense, which resulted in his 2020-21 NBA MVP award.

Last season, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while appearing in each of Denver's regular-season games. He also made 56% of his field goals, 38.8% of his threes and 86.8% of his free throws.

