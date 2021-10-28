5 highest scoring games of Bradley Beal's NBA career

Bradley Beal is one of the household names in the NBA today. The Washington Wizards veteran has spent nine years in the NBA since being drafted into the league as the 3rd overall pick in 2012 and has since then proven to be an unstoppable force when in form.

Producing effective and eye-catching performances on countless bases, going from featuring in the 2013 NBA All-Rookie First Team to making the NBA All-Star team three times, breaking countless records in the process.

The shooting guard has proven himself capable of adapting since growing into a veteran. Evolving into one of the best shot takers in the league. He also possesses good rebounding and playmaking skills, recording 31.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 in 60 games for the Wizards, as he showed that he was still on top of his game.

Bradley Beal's highest-scoring performances in the league

#5 Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers (50 points)

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Capital One Arena on May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Bradley Beal recorded a 50-point performance in a tense 133-132 win against the Indiana Pacers last season, scoring 19-of-31 field goals in 39 minutes on the court and securing a 61.3% shooting accuracy. He led the team on points, field goals and free throws.

The 28-year-old finished the game with a 42.9% three-point percentage, netting 3-of-7 from behind the arc. He also completed 5 rebounds, a steal, two blocks and an assist. Beal's 50-point record was instrumental to the Wizards' win over the Pacers as he was responsible for 44.2% of the points scored by the Wizards.

#4 Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers (51 points)

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards reacts in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 20, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

On Dec. 5, 2017, Bradley Beal set a then-career record of 51 points, producing a dominant performance in a 106-92 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. The record and game came at an important time for the player and team after a humiliating 69-116 loss to the Utah Jazz earlier that week.

21-37 FG, 5-12 3PT, 4-5 FT

2 years ago today, @RealDealBeal23 scored a career-high 51 PTS vs the Blazers.21-37 FG, 5-12 3PT, 4-5 FT 2 years ago today, @RealDealBeal23 scored a career-high 51 PTS vs the Blazers. 21-37 FG, 5-12 3PT, 4-5 FThttps://t.co/5GvgHrsddw

Bradley Beal led the charge in the game, hitting 5 three-pointers and also making 21 shots from the field to set a career record. He also became the first player to ever score 50 points as an opponent against the Blazers.

He finished with 3 rebounds, 2 assists and recorded an 80% accuracy from the free-throw line.

