5 hits and misses of the NBA 2023-24 season so far 

The NBA has not disappointed so far this 2023–24 season, with the matchups remaining as competitive as ever and the stars performing as well as anyone could have hoped for.

However, each season also doesn't come with some disappointments, as there are expectations heading into this season that have not fully reached their potential so far.

Be that as it may, there are a number of factors that result in disappointment. Sometimes, through injuries or a lack of chemistry within teams, the struggles of some players and teams have been visible.

With that said, this article will take a look at the five hits and misses of the NBA 2023-24 season so far.

Top 5 hits and misses so far in the NBA 2023-24 regular season

5) Hit: Houston Rockets' ascension

As of now, the Houston Rockets are eighth in the Western Conference standings, continuing their improved level of play at both ends of the court. Under the leadership of new Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have drastically improved from seasons past, following James Harden's departure.

Nuggets Rockets Basketball

New pieces such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have been a welcome addition. However, it is the stellar growth of Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, as corner pieces of the franchise, that has been a welcome sight this NBA season.

5) Miss: Memphis Grizzlies' headaches

It was to be expected that the Memphis Grizzlies would struggle in some games without Ja Morant this season. However, the Grizzlies have been disappointing to start the season despite the presence of Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

The team has gotten some quality minutes from veteran point guard Derrick Rose, but the second unit's depth has been questionable all season. It doesn't help that the Memphis Grizzlies rank 28th in offensive ratings (106.1) and 18th in defensive ratings (113.6).

4) Hit: Chet Holmgren's electric rookie campaign

Victor Wembanyama has been great this season but Chet Holmgren also has something to say about stellar rookies this 2023–24 NBA season.

In the 16 games that he has played this season, Holmgren has averaged 18.1 points (56.4% shooting, including 43.8% from 3-point range), 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

The offensive numbers speak for themselves. At the same time, the defensive capabilities have been the most impressive for Chet Holmgren.

4) Miss: Scoot Henderson's uneven start

The third overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft brought in a lot of expectations, as he was another player in this year's draft pool who had an incredible upside.

His adjustment this season was hampered by his bone bruising in addition to the right ankle sprain.

Jazz Trail Blazers Basketball

This season, Scoot Henderson is averaging 7.8 points (32.2% shooting) and 5.0 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers guard has not had an ideal start to his rookie campaign, with offensive struggles being a concern. At the same time, it is still a long NBA season for him to find his footing in the league.

3) Hit: Explosive Indiana Pacers' offense

The Indiana Pacers showed signs that they were a team to be reckoned with last season. This season, however, the team has taken full flight thanks to their electric offense. As of now, they rank first in offensive ratings (123.6) across the entire league.

Led by Tyrese Haliburton's career year (25.4 points and 12.1 assists), the Pacers have lit up a number of rival opponents already with no signs of slowing down. With how fast and explosive the Pacers play at the offensive end, opposing teams must come prepared to counter Indiana's firepower.

3) Miss: Questionable Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a promising 2022–23 regular season, despite the disappointing first-round exit to the New York Knicks.

This season, they have not had an ideal start right out of the gates. Donovan Mitchell still continues to play at a high level, despite the team struggling.

Their struggles stem from both ends of the floor and even their turnovers are a problem for the team. According to Tommy Wild from Fan Nation's "Cavs Insider," the team is giving away 18.7 points off turnovers per game.

2) Hit: Rejuvenated Minnesota Timberwolves

Following an uneven 2023–23 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have shown a different side to them this NBA season. The eye test does not lie; this Timberwolves team has been unlocked in their defensive identity and the ascension of Anthony Edwards.

They rank third in defensive ratings (107.3), with Anthony Edwards averaging 26.7 points (46.1% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range), 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

2) Miss: Abysmal New Orleans Pelicans

Even with the presence of Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans have not lived up to their standards. Williamson's 23.2 points per game average is an obvious step back from his previous numbers last season.

The defense has not been completely hopeless but the offense has been questionable the most this season.

Problems can be attributed to injuries hampering this team's full potential, from CJ McCollum to even Zion Williamson himself. However, even when the team was at full strength, the consistency and chemistry of the players were nonexistent.

1) Hit: The Orlando Magic's defensive identity

The Orlando Magic have arrived and they have let the league know that they are a team to be trifled with. As of now, the Magic hold the second-best defensive rating (106.8) in the league, as they boast size and length at all positions.

The offense is still a work in progress but the young tandem of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner should not be scoffed at.

1) Miss: Jordan Poole in Washington

Prior to the start of the NBA season, there were expectations that Jordan Poole would have an incredible season with the Washington Wizards. So far into this NBA season, that has not been the case. The Wizards guard is averaging 17.7 points (39.9% shooting, including 28.6% from 3-point range).

The leadership mentality is not all there yet, as Washington ranks 15th in the Eastern Conference standings.