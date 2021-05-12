5 most iconic jersey numbers in NBA history

In basketball, it is a tradition to retire an NBA legend's jersey number. Be it a college or a professional franchise in the NBA, if the athlete has done wonders for the team, it is unthinkable that another player would don that jersey number.

Over the years, many players have worn iconic numbers that have made fans around the world aspire to wear that number some day. LeBron James has admitted that he chose to wear no. 23 because Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had worn it before him.

Five jersey numbers worn by legendary NBA players

Shaquille O'Neal of the LA Lakers and Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls

Many of these NBA jersey numbers could stand the test of time. Even in the 21st century, NBA fans are excited to find a Magic Johnson or a Bill Russell jersey. These iconic jersey numbers have been worn by legends through multiple eras in the NBA.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most iconic jersey numbers in NBA history.

#1 Jersey no. 32

LA Lakers' Magic Johnson vs Utah Jazz's Karl Malone

The no. 32 jersey number has been retired by plenty of NBA franchises. The Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons are a few of the famous teams to have done so.

This number is worn by so many NBA fans across the world that it's hard to keep track.

The most famous name who wore the no. 32 jersey is LA Lakers legend, Magic Johnson who donned it for the Purple and Gold during his time in the NBA. Johnson, who was known as one of the greatest point guards ever, had his jersey retired in 1992 after an illustrious career filled with accolades like MVPs, championships and FMVPs.

14-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA MVP and second in the NBA's all-time scoring list, Karl Malone, wore the no. 32 jersey for 18 years for the Utah Jazz. Also known as 'The Mailman', Malone took his team to two NBA Finals and is regarded as one of the most dominant power forwards of all time. The Jazz retired his no. 32 jersey in 2006.

Seven-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion Kevin McHale played alongside Larry Bird for the Boston Celtics. He was one of the great power forwards during his time and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award twice.

The Celtics retired his no. 32 jersey in 1994. Another NBA legend during his time, Bill Walton, had one of the most dominant NBA Finals runs ever. He took the Portland Trail Blazers to their first and only NBA championship in 1977 and was the runaway Finals MVP. He also won the NBA league MVP accolade the next season. The Trail Blazers retired his no. 32 jersey in 1989.

One of the more recent names in NBA history, Shaquille O'Neal, had his jersey retired by the Miami Heat in 2016. O'Neal, along with Dwyane Wade, took the Heat to their first NBA title in 2006. The Orlando Magic franchise doesn't retire jersey numbers to honor players, but if they did, O'Neal's no. 32 Magic jersey would be hanging in the rafters as well.

The Detroit Pistons' iconic 2004 NBA championship run had Rip Hamilton in the squad. The Pistons decided to honor him by retiring his jersey in 2017.

Other iconic names who wore the #32 jersey are Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Blake Griffin, Charles Barkley, Jason Kidd and Jerry Lucas. Although Griffin is still playing, during his time with the Clippers, his no. 32 jersey was one of the highest-selling ones in the NBA.

#2 Jersey no. 33

Boston Celtics' Larry Bird with the New York Knicks' Patrick Ewing

Another legendary number, no. 33, is so iconic that many NBA's all-time greats have donned it over the years. Eight NBA franchises have retired his number, with the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Lakers doing so for the same person, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Larry Bird wore this iconic number for the Boston Celtics during his entire career. Bird is regarded as of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. He took the Celtics to five NBA Finals appearances, winning three titles and two FMVPs in the process.

Bird is the last player to have won the NBA MVP award three times in a row. Also known as 'Larry Legend', he has a plethora of accolades to his name. The Boston Celtics retired his jersey in 1993.

Many people remember the New York Knicks' glory days as some time in the 1970s, but for a brief period, Patrick Ewing led the Knicks franchise to success in the 1990s.

He took the team to the NBA Finals twice but unfortunately played in the same era as Michael Jordan. Nevertheless, the 11-time All-Star is one of the best centers the game has ever seen and was also an incredible college player. The New York Knicks retired his no. 33 jersey in 2003 in front of a sell-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

On this date in 2003, the @nyknicks retired Patrick Ewing’s #33 jersey. pic.twitter.com/AFHFJ96TOH — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 28, 2016

Probably the greatest player to wear this number, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is one of the greatest players to have graced an NBA court.

He is the NBA's all-time leading scorer and has an NBA record 19 All-Star selections and six MVP awards. Abdul-Jabbar was also known as the greatest college player in US history and has plenty of NCAA accolades for UCLA as well.

His list of achievements is never-ending. He had his no. 33 jersey retired by both the teams he played for, the Milwaukee Bucks in 1993 and the LA Lakers in 1990.

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is best known as Michael Jordan's partner during his six NBA Finals runs. He was the second-best player and one of the key pieces in the 1990s Bulls dynasty. A phenomenal defender, he was also a member of the 1992 US Olympic Dream Team. The Chicago Bulls retired Pippen's jersey in 2005.

A member of the 2006 Miami Heat championship-winning team, Alonzo Mourning, is another player who wore the no. 33 jersey during his time with the franchise. Seven-time NBA All-Star and two-time blocks leader, Mourning, helped the team to win the title alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade. The Heat retired Mourning's jersey in 2009.

Other notable players who have worn this jersey number over the years are Marc Gasol, David Thompson, Alvan Adams, Grant Hill and Shaquille O'Neal. The Memphis Grizzlies announced that they would retire Gasol's no. 33 jersey once the big man retires.

#3 Jersey no. 21

Kevin Garnett with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs

Two of the greatest power forwards this game has ever seen, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett went head-to-head in the NBA's Western Conference while donning the no. 21 jersey.

Duncan only ever played for one franchise, the San Antonio Spurs, for 19 years. He led the team to six NBA Finals appearances and won five rings. Nicknamed 'The Big Fundamental', he is a two-time NBA MVP and three-time Finals MVP, and had 15 NBA All-Star selections.

The Spurs retired his jersey in 2016, and Duncan is probably the most popular player who has worn this number.

An All-Access look back at the night the @spurs retired Tim Duncan's No. 21 jersey.#20HoopClass Enshrinement: Saturday, May 15pic.twitter.com/uvl7E6kc6K — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Kevin Garnett is probably the greatest player in Minnesota Timberwolves history. He won the NBA MVP award in 2004.

Garnett led the league in rebounding four times and was one of the fiercest defenders of his time. The Timberwolves, surprisingly, haven't retired his numbe,r but he was a beloved icon and several fans wanted to wear his jersey.

The other famous player who donned the no. 21 jersey was Dominique Wilkins, who was an incredible player during his time.

Nine-time NBA All-Star and scoring champion Wilkins inspired many people to watch the competition and follow in his footsteps. A two-time Slam Dunk contest champion, Wilkins, was nicknamed 'The Human Highlight Reel' due to his flashy and thunderous dunks. The Atlanta Hawks retired his jersey number in 2001. The Hawks organisation sells his jersey to this day.

As much as I loved MJ growing up, Dominique Wilkins was a close 2nd. I was the weird kid from central IL asking for a No. 21 ATL jersey — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) February 15, 2015

Other notable players who have worn this jersey number are Dave Bing, Vlade Divac, Sleepy Floyd, Moses Malone, Bob McAdoo and Bill Sharman.

#4 Jersey no. 34

Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon with the Phoenix Suns' Charles Barkley

Mainly worn by dominant centers, the no. 34 jersey is highly respected among big men. The most notable one in this regard is probably Shaquille O'Neal, who wore this jersey for the LA Lakers and won three consecutive NBA championships and Finals MVPs.

'The Big Diesel' wore many jersey numbers during his career, but the most popular one is certainly the no. 34 he did so for the Purple and Gold. He won a scoring title and the NBA league MVP; he also three-peated and bolstered his name as the most dominant and unstoppable center in league history.

The other dominant center who wore this jersey was Hakeem 'The Dream' Olajuwon of the Houston Rockets.

His 'dream shake' was one of the best pivot moves in the post, and big men try and imitate that to this day. Olajuwon is one of three players to have won the MVP and DPOY in the same season; he also won the NBA title and FMVP honor that season as well.

Hakeem Olajuwon capitalised in the two years Michael Jordan wasn't playing in the 1990s, grabbing two rings in 1994 and 1995. The Rockets retired Olajuwon's jersey number in 2002.

'The Round Mound of Rebound' Charles Barkley is one of the best power forwards in NBA history. He was mostly part of the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets but is best remembered for his time with the 76ers and the Suns.

Barkley wore the no. 34 jersey for both these teams, leading the Suns to the NBA Finals after winning the league MVP award that same year. Barkley spent eight years with the 76ers before the franchise retired his jersey in 2001.

Othe notable players who have worn this jersey number are Ray Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Austin Carr, Mel Daniels and Charles Oakley.

Allen wore this number during his stints with the Supersonics, Heat and Bucks. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is still playing, and his no. 34 jersey is one of the highest selling ones today. When Antetokounmpo retires, his jersey number could be hanging from the Milwaukee Bucks' rafters.

#5 Jersey no. 23

Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls

The most famous number in NBA history, no. 23, has been worn by arguably two of the greatest players ever.

Michael Jordan made it the most iconic and popular jersey around the world. Following in his footsteps, LeBron James, who idolised Jordan growing up, is arguably the second-greatest player behind Jordan himself.

What is left to say about Michael Jordan that hasn't been said before? He is arguably the greatest NBA player to have graced the court, and his game was unlike the world had ever seen.

He won six titles in eight years, including two three-peats, winning six FMVPs in all six championship-winning seasons and five NBA MVP awards, 'His Airness' has inspired an entire generation of athletes. Players and fans wear Jordan's no. 23 jersey to this day, and several NBA players have chosen that number out of respect to Jordan.

In fact, this number is so iconic that the Miami Heat retired the number 23 out of respect for Michael Jordan even though he never played for the franchise. They said their reasons were 'contributions to basketball'. The Bulls retired Jordan's jersey immediately after he retired in 1994. When he returned to the court in 1995, Jordan wore the no. 45 for a while before he returned to his usual no. 23.

Did you know that @ChicagoBulls retired Michael Jordan's jersey on November 1st, 1994? While you're here tonight, check out that #23 banner — United Center (@UnitedCenter) November 1, 2010

LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers

The other player whom many believe is the greatest of all time, LeBron James, wears the no. 23 jersey.

He is a once-in-a-generation talent and was hyped straight out of high school. Not only did he live up to the hype surrounding him, he far exceeded it. The 'kid from Akron', also known as 'King James', is often brought up in conversations regarding the greatest player in NBA history; James is certainly the most decorated active player in the league. Four NBA MVPs, four titles and four FMVPs later, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and possibly the LA Lakers, would retire James' jersey number.

Other iconic players who have worn this jersey number are Lou Hudson, Calvin Murphy, John Williamson, Frank Ramsey and Draymond Green. Although Green is still playing, he is one of the best power forwards in the game, and there is little doubt that the Golden State Warriors would retire his jersey when Green calls it a day.

Honorable Mention - Jersey no. 3

Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers and Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat

One of the most recent famous numbers, the no. 3 jersey, got popularised because of two all-time great shooting guards, Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade. The two guards went toe-to-toe in the 2000s and are regarded as two of the best shooting guards to have ever graced the NBA.

Also Read: Top 5 teams with the best NBA playoffs record of all time.