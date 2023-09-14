5 Jimmy Butler incidents that prove he's the NBA's most hilarious superstar

An MVP of the Miami Heat in last year's NBA Finals run, Jimmy Butler is always a fierce competitor on the floor. However, he always finds a way to have fun either during games or afterward.

Over his career, Butler has provided many amusing moments that have made him one of the most hilarious superstars in the league.

Let's look at five funny moments that prove why he is the most hilarious superstar in the league.

5 most hilarious Jimmy Butler moments in the NBA

#5, Hugging a referee in a Knicks vs. Sixers

The incident took place a few years ago, when Jimmy Butler was still with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and Butler was driving to the basket to score.

He was fouled and because he was racing up the floor, he had to hug the referee to avoid getting to the stands. Both the referee and Butler were laughing afterward, in an amusing moment.

#4, Getting attention during the US Open

Jimmy Butler was in attendance at the US Open this year, supporting Coco Gauff, who won the women's tournament. The superstar forward was seen in practice and in the stands, getting a lot of attention from fans.

During one of the games, he was seen holding a sign that read "Jimmy's back," as he was having fun with the attention he was getting.

#3, Wiping the floor with Kevin Love

During a game vs. the Knicks in the NBA playoffs, Obi Toppin stepped out of bounds in front of the Heat bench.

Immediately, Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love stood up and started wiping the floor to show that Obi Topin stepped out of bounds.

#2, Mocking Julius Randle

En route to the NBA Finals, the Heat had to eliminate the New York Knicks. New York had the home-court advantage, but Miami went to MSG in Game 1 and stole the home-court advantage.

Julius Randle was doing his best for the Knicks but came up short. He also trash-talked Butler, with the Miami superstar mocking him with a sad face in what was a hilarious moment.

#1, Telling Celtics to call a timeout

The Miami Heat took on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for a second straight time, and managed to win this wild series in seven games.

They were up 0-3 after an emphatic 128-102 win in Game 3. After a three-pointer that kept the lead to double digits, Butler mocked the Celtics by telling them to call a time-out. Butler was trash-talking Boston all series long.

Now, Jimmy Butler has his attention on the start of training camp and the regular season, as he wants to lead the Heat to a second straight NBA Finals run and his first championship.