5 key questions in front of Philadelphia 76ers as training camps start ahead of 2020-21 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers have had some postseason disappointments over the years. The team is looking for some rhythm in their offense and are overly dependent on their stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

It seems like the Philadelphia 76ers have had a new starting lineup every year for the last few seasons. The newly appointed president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, has made some noteworthy deals in the offseason and has filled the gaps in their lineup.

Five questions in front of the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2020-21 season

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Seth Curry and Danny Green in trade deals and have now surrounded Embiid and Simmons with shooters. The team has also signed Dwight Howard and a new head coach, Doc Rivers, and appear to be a tough Eastern Conference team.

However, this means that a lot of the pieces are new and that they have addressed key concerns before the next season starts. So without further ado, let's look at 5 key questions that the Philadelphia 76ers need to face.

Q1. How good will Seth Curry be in Philadelphia?

Seth Curry

Often overshadowed by his elder brother and former MVP Stephen Curry, Seth Curry is a brilliant shooter. He excels at catch-and-shoot situations and his playmaking is underrated. He usually comes off the bench but the threat of his three-point shot often causes defenders to miss open cutters driving to the rim.

Seth Curry might finally find himself in the starting lineup of a title-contending team at the Philadelphia 76ers. The 30-year-old guard will have to elevate his game prove to the world that he isn't just a player you sub in when you want a good shooter in.

Curry will have to sometimes create his own shots and make plays for others as well. However, the pairing of Seth Curry in the backcourt with Ben Simmons can be fruitful as they complement each other perfectly.

Ben Simmons: led NBA in kickout passes per game last season (17.8)



Seth Curry: led NBA in catch-and-shoot 3-pt FG pct last season (49%)



Match made in heaven.



(via @SecondSpectrum) — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) November 19, 2020

Seth Curry is a valuable addition to the lineup and his contributions in shooting and playmaking will certainly improve the offense. Seth Curry is also Doc Rivers' son-in-law and that chemistry will help Seth grow his game.

Q2. Can Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons work together?

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are the Philadelphia 76ers' All-Stars, they have led the team to victory multiple times with their scoring prowess. However, many analysts scoff at the partnership due to the inability of Simmons to stretch the floor.

Simmons' lack of a three-point shot gives Embiid less room to operate and both the stars prefer scoring inside which gives the defense a chance to stop the flow of the 76ers' offense.

"The 76ers are going to retain head coach Brett Brown, which means the 76ers don't care about winning.



You have to shop Simmons and Embiid...This mix is not right."



-@AdamSchein is appalled with Philly's decision to keep their head coach.#PhilaUnite | #HereTheyCome | #T2S pic.twitter.com/6NWriqVu7u — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) May 14, 2019

As mentioned earlier, several basketball analysts don't appreciate the mix of Simmons and Embiid. However, the Philadelphia 76ers' front office has made some major moves in the offseason by acquiring Seth Curry and Danny Green and their lethal three-point shooting will elevate the team's offense. Simmons' passing aptitude will allow for more catch-and-shoot opportunities for Curry and Green while Embiid can be the bona fide center at the post.

Embiid is an decent three-point shooter as well, averaging at least one three-pointer a game on 31% shooting. The offense will move more fluidly with the addition of Curry and Green while Simmons and Embiid can take the burden of scoring. Simmons and Embiid have decided to move in together to develop better chemistry and that decision can lead to great things for the franchise.

Wow Ben Simmons says he is moving in with Joel Embiid this month to grow together and get to know each other



“It’s good. I’m moving in with Joel to get to know him off the court”



“I think this year is going to be great for us” pic.twitter.com/UEm4bowbzq — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 4, 2020

Q3. How good is their bench?

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers' bench strength has been questionable in the past. Without key scoring pieces, the bench often struggles with the starters off the floor. Mattise Thybulle has shown incredible promise in his rookie season, he won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and led the NCAA in steals in college.

Furkan Korkmaz is another bench player for the 76ers who averaged almost 10 points per game last season but isn't a bona fide scorer or shot creator. There is a possibility of Seth Curry coming off the bench with Danny Green playing the starting shooting guard and Curry could be a vital piece of the team's reserve strength.

The Philadelphia 76ers need their bench to step up and perform in games when their starters are off the court for a successful postseason run. Under the guidance of new head coach Doc Rivers, the team's bench is expected to improve.

Q4. Can Dwight Howard and Danny Green repeat their successful 2019-20 season?

Danny Green and Dwight Howard playing for the LA Lakers

Two of the major deals the 76ers pulled off was acquiring reigning champions Danny Green and Dwight Howard from the LA Lakers. Danny Green and Dwight Howard's championship experience will be incredibly fruitful for the roster and will help the young players develop better.

Danny Green's role in the Philadelphia 76ers will be quite similar to what Green's role has been in the past, providing critical three-point shooting and defense. The addition of Danny Green and Dwight Howard certainly elevates the team's defense and with Simmons and Embiid, the team appears to be one of the strongest defensive teams in the league.

Dwight Howard, however, will be the backup center for Joel Embiid and will allow him to manage his minutes better. His role in the LA Lakers' title run showed the rest of the league that a center of his caliber is important to a championship roster. Howard's addition to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup ensures that rebounds aren't lost and rim protection is taken care of.

The veterans Danny Green and Dwight Howard will be crucial to the team's offense and defense and even if they don't emulate their championship season with the LA Lakers, their role in the team would be enough for a successful season.

Q5. What does their starting lineup look like?

Philadelphia 76ers

The main question the Philadelphia 76ers have to address is who will be their starters. The acquisition of Seth Curry and Danny Green will shake up the team's starting 5 and several questions have arisen with regards to the composition of their lineup.

One predicted lineup has Danny Green playing the small forward position with Simmons and Green interchanging in defense with Seth Curry retaining his shooting guard position.

Another predicted lineup has Seth Curry off the bench with Matisse Thybulle as the team's small forward. Thybulle, Green, and Curry are all originally guards and we will often see them rotate at the same position. Thybulle and Green are defensive guards while Curry isn't and that could get the nod ahead of him in the starting 5.

The team's starting 5 looks like:

Point Guard - Ben Simmons

Shooting Guard - Seth Curry

Small Forward - Danny Green

Power Forward - Tobias Harris

Center - Joel Embiid

Under new head coach Doc Rivers and their newly acquired shooters, Philadelphia 76ers look confident for a successful postseason. The new season starts on December 22nd and everyone is waiting to see how the Philadelphia 76ers look like.

