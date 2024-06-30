5 landing spots for Chris Paul amid Warriors not retaining 19-year veteran on $30M dollar deal

The Golden State Warriors parted ways with All-Star Chris Paul on Sunday, the team announced. The Warriors waived Paul as he was scheduled to have a $30 million guarantee on the same day. This makes the point guard a free agent, and there are teams rumored to have an interest in signing him.

Paul was acquired by the Warriors after they traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards last summer. In his lone season with the team, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists. The 2023-24 season was also the campaign where the veteran was a consistent backup point guard for the first time as he started only 18 games.

Now, here's a look at the teams that could sign him to a new deal.

5 landing spots for Chris Paul

#5, Miami Heat

The Miami Heat need a true point guard for next season. While they acquired Terry Rozier in a trade last season, he doesn't fit the facilitator role for Miami. Additionally, the team let Kyle Lowry go as it didn't see him to be an effective presence on the court.

Acquiring Chris Paul might be what the Heat need right now. He can easily lead Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to make their offense run smoothly.

#4, New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans traded for Dejounte Murray on Friday. This means that the team is ready to make the most of its roster for next season. The Pelicans now have enough star power to take on the tough Western Conference.

It would also be a nostalgic return for Paul to join the Pelicans. He started his career in New Orleans and could end it there on a high note.

#3, OKC Thunder

One team that surprised many last season was the OKC Thunder. With their deep playoff run, they've started to capitalize on it and have made some moves. They recently acquired Alex Caruso, who will elevate their perimeter defense.

The Thunder has enough firepower with their starting five, and it could be improved with Paul serving as a backup point guard. A veteran presence is what OKC needs for next season as they try to contend for the title.

His return would also be nostalgic. Although he was drafted by the then-New Orleans Hornets, Hurricane Katrina forced the team to play in Oklahoma City for his first two seasons.

#2, San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs don't want to waste the chance to give Victor Wembanyama what he needs. For next season, he needs to play with a true point guard, which could open new possibilities for him.

Paul may be old, but he's still got what it takes to help the young star. The 12-time All-Star could unlock a new style of play for Wemby, who's already shown hints of greatness even without a top lead guard.

#1, LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have shown interest in acquiring Chris Paul for next season. Both Paul and LeBron James have shared interest in playing together over the years. Now, they're in the twilight years of their careers, they have the perfect opportunity to play for the same team.

While the Lakers still have D'Angelo Russell (although he may be moved), having Paul would mean that the 2005-06 Rookie of the Year will play a backup role.

