5 landing spots for Lonzo Ball amid Bulls planning to throw injured guard in mix as salary filler

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball hasn't played a game for some time as he's battled a left knee injury. Many are hoping for his return, which could happen soon, although that won't be this season, as there have been reports that he is nearing a comeback. However, the Bulls could have a different plan for him and trade him this season.

Ball only played in the first year of his four-year, $80 million deal. He played 35 games during the 2021-22 season, missing the rest of the season after a Jan. 14, 2022, game with a knee injury. He missed the entire 2022-23 campaign due to the injury and hasn't played a single game for the Bulls this season. The plan, since at least October, is that he won't play this season.

Also read: Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls coach shares probable return timeline for Chicago's star guard

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When will Lonzo Ball return?

There's great news for people watching Lonzo Ball closely recently. According to reports, the pain that he experienced last season has been eliminated. For context, Ball struggled to make a comeback last season as he felt a lingering pain in his knee that kept him from playing.

“The pain that he was experiencing has been eliminated," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

Expand Tweet

However, Ball is still out for the rest of the season. He's on his way to recovery from the major setback he's been suffering. There could be a chance he returns next season.

However, given that he's earning $20.5 million this season, the Bulls could trade him to free up some salary cap space.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few trade destinations for the former UCLA standout.

Also read: Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel rocks stylish Lounge’s $100 all-wine pajama outfit

#5, Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

For the Bulls, they want to trade Lonzo Ball and get something valuable in return. Trading him to the Detroit Pistons won't be the best option for him, but it will benefit Chicago.

Detroit has draft picks, and given that they've been at the bottom of the league all season, the Bulls have a chance of using one of those top picks to start their rebuilding process.

#4, New York Knicks

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a chance to get rid of Evan Fournier's contract if they trade him to Chicago. While they will take on more money by acquiring Ball, there's a chance that they'll get their money's worth with the point guard if healthy.

The Knicks are making sure they have a decent group that can compete against the top teams in the league as they try to contend for a title.

#3, LA Lakers

OKC Thunder vs. LA Lakers

There are speculations that the LA Lakers will likely move on from D'Angelo Russell before the trade deadline. While trading for Ball isn't their best option, it can be a chance for them to put LeBron James at point guard for the remainder of the season.

There might not be a significant chance that this trade could happen, but the Lakers might want a reunion with their former point guard.

#2, Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets aren't in a rush to contend for the title this season. This will allow them to build a culture with their roster and free up space for other wing players.

With the Nets, the former second-round pick can provide shooting and defense when he's not dealing with injuries.

#1, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

The San Antonio Spurs are a young team and require a decent point guard. With Lonzo Ball, the team's scorers will only have one responsibility: to make shots. Pairing him with Victor Wembanyama will be interesting as the 6-foot-6 guard loves to share the ball.

Expand Tweet

All he has to do is stay healthy, and that will make the team's offense better, making them a scarier team.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!