5 landing spots for Saddiq Bey as Hawks consider to trade forward at NBA Trade Deadline 2024

The Atlanta Hawks have made it clear that they are moving on from Saddiq Bey this season. They confirmed earlier that Bey is available for a trade this season. The Hawks acquired the forward last season from the Detroit Pistons and are now ready to ship him out of Atlanta.

Expand Tweet

Bey has played 42 games this season and averages 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. His outside stroke hasn't been reliable this season, only making 31% of his shots from behind the arc. His shooting has been exposed over their past 10 games, as he shot a poor 21% from beyond the arc.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That said, this article looks at five landing spots for Saddiq Bey at NBA Trade Deadline

Also read: Fans go berserk as Saddiq Bey sinks buzzer-beating game-winner against Golden State Warriors

Saddiq Bey trade destinations

#5 Phoenix Suns

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

The Phoenix Suns are looking forward to trading for a versatile forward this season. Bey could be one of their options, and in exchange, the Hawks will have to receive Nassir Little.

Adding Garrison Matthews to the mix could urge the Suns to make the trade, as Matthews will make up for Bey's lack of consistency in shooting.

#4 Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game Two

The Boston Celtics have an unimpressive bench unit and that needs to be addressed. Trading for Bey could solve their problems as he can bring 12.6 points even without the best shooting this season.

The Celtics could also free up a roster spot if they trade Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton for the Hawks forward.

#3 Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Atlanta Hawks

Being able to play with good players may be beneficial for Saddiq Bey. The Denver Nuggets need to strengthen their bench this season if they want to win another title and Bey could be a quick sparkplug off the bench.

Bey is still a decent player shooting from within the three-point arc. Plus, he'll get multiple chances of that while playing with Nikola Jokic.

#2 Golden State Warriors

Atlanta Hawks Media Day

Change is what the Golden State Warriors are looking for this season and they could achieve that by trading for Bey. They've been interested in the young forward since last season but didn't pursue him at the deadline.

They now have a reason to trade for him as he's ready to be moved by Atlanta and the Warriors haven't been good this season.

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

Bey can provide a ton of hustle for any team he plays for. Although he isn't having the best shooting season, there's a chance he can find his stroke if he gets traded. The Minnesota Timberwolves could affect the forward's shooting positively if they trade for him.

Being in a winning environment could be Saddiq Bey's key to solving his shooting slump. The Wolves are at the top of the Western Conference and adding the forward will give them another formidable player off the bench.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!