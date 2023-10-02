The NBA is one of the most popular sporting leagues in the world. NBA players are role models to children around the globe and have massive platforms on social media. Such pressures and exposure sometimes lead to mistakes, leading players to suffer a suspension and/or fine.

Ja Morant is one of the more recent examples of how a player's platform can create discourse among fans, especially if the player makes a judgment error. Morant received a 25-game suspension for a second offense after he was seen on Instagram live with a firearm.

When those mistakes happen, the NBA has to act swiftly, as they try to ensure their brand remains family-friendly and invites potential new fans to check out their product and support their players.

As such, the league can sometimes dish out harsh penalties. Suspensions can run for months at a time if necessary. That said, here are the five longest-player suspensions in NBA history.

5 longest suspensions in NBA history

#5, Javaris Crittenton - 38 games

Javaris Crittenton recently got out of prison. After an infamous incident with Gilbert Arenas (described below), the former top-20 draft pick failed to return to the NBA, and his life appears to have taken a negative turn. Crittenton was charged with a murder in 2011, and has spent the last 13 years in jail.

#4, Gilbert Arenas - 50 games

Now the host of a successful podcast, Gilbert Arenas once received one of the longest suspensions in NBA history. The star guard got into a heated argument with teammate Javaris Crittenton, leading to both players drawing guns on each other in the locker room. Arenas had previously kept unloaded firearms in his locker, too.

As such, the NBA issued a strong punishment to both players, with Arenas missing 50 NBA games as a result. After returning to the NBA following his suspension, Arenas struggled to recapture the performance levels that saw him previously become an All-Star.

#3, Latrell Sprewell - 68 games

We rarely hear of a player attacking their own head coach. However, that's precisely what Latrell Sprewell did during a 1997 practice session. Sprewell also swung a punch at P.J. Carlesimo, earning him an initial 10-game suspension, which was then increased to be the remainder of the season.

Sprewell went on to join the New York Knicks and help lead them to an NBA Finals appearance, although they could not secure a championship despite their fairytale run. The veteran guard ended his career as a four-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA First Team selection.

#2, Ron Artest - 86 games

Ron Artest is a former All-Star and NBA champion. However, the former Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers star served an 86-game suspension for his role in the "Malice in the Palace."

Artest still found a way to bounce back from such a lengthy suspension and enjoyed a long career in the NBA, suiting up for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers before becoming a journeyman in the final years of his career.

#1, OJ Mayo - 164 games

The former third-overall draft pick is best remembered for being destroyed by Michael Jordan while still in college. Mayo had been talking trash to the former superstar, leading Jordan to take him to school. However, Mayo did have a short tenure in the NBA.

The former Memphis Grizzlies star was suspended for 164 games after failing his second drug test; the suspension would run from 2016 until 2019.

Mayo hasn't returned to the NBA since his suspension, although he has spent considerable time playing overseas.