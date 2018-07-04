Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA Free Agency: PG13 to OKC - 5 Biggest Losers

Abhinav Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
419   //    04 Jul 2018, 20:42 IST

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors
Paul George has agreed to a 4 year deal with OKC

Exactly one year ago around this time, the Oklahoma City Thunder took a gamble and traded Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Paul George even after knowing that he might not be staying long-term. But the gamble has paid off as the 5 time All-Star has finally decided to extend his stay in Oklahoma and has agreed to a four-year, $137 million max contract that includes a player option if he wants to leave.

The decision made by George is more of an emotional decision rather than a basketball decision. The relationship he has developed with his co-star Russell Westbrook has been the major factor in him committing to the team long term.

It is a tough decision as he has chosen to stay in OKC rather than take the opportunity to join LeBron James in Los Angeles. Has he made the correct decision?

Let us look at the 5 losers in this free agency signing.

#5 LeBron James


E
LeBron James loses yet another chance to play with Paul George

LeBron James again loses the chance to play with Paul George.

The 'King' has made his choice and has decided to sign a 4 year, $153.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers as most people predicted he would. With the Lakers having the cap space to add two max deal players this summer, the most talked about free agent other than LeBron that Los Angeles was expected to land was Paul George.

Paul George would have the perfect sidekick to LeBron and the duo with either a young star cast or possibly another star would definitely have formed a championship roster.

LeBron might still get to play with another superstar as many other big names are still up for grabs this off-season and the Lakers are still favorite to land another one of them. But, anything can happen in the NBA and who knows LeBron might regret not being able to play with Paul George in the coming future.


NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Paul George NBA Players
