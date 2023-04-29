5 lowest scoring games of Chris Paul in NBA Playoffs career

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. So far, Paul's play this postseason has earned him considerable praise as he helped fuel success at both ends of the floor during the team's first-round matchup with the LA Clippers.

With that said, even dominant veterans like the 'Point God' have bad games. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five-lowest scoring games of Chris Paul's NBA Playoff career.

5 lowest-scoring games of Chris Paul's Playoff career

5: LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs (May 15, 2012)

In Game 1 of the 2011-12 Western Conference semifinals, CP3 and the LA Clippers dropped a 108-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Over a whopping 38 minutes played, Chris Paul managed to score just six points, shooting 3-13 from the field while turning the ball over five times.

Despite that, his 10 assists and five steals kept him in the game even though his shot didn't fall.

4: Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers (May 25, 2021)

In the first round of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs, the Phoenix Suns dropped Game 2 109-102. During the game, Paul managed to score just six points in 23 minutes played, taking just five shots along the way. For a player with a career free-throw percentage of 87.0%, Paul notably shot just 50% from the line.

Chris Paul during his time with the OKC Thunder

3: Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks (May 8, 2022)

During the Phoenix Suns' heated 2021-22 Western Conference semifinal matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, Paul put up just five points in Game 4. He took just four shots in 23 minutes, while racking up a whopping six fouls.

Once Paul fouled out, it was Devin Booker's 35-point performance that kept the Suns in the game despite the eventual loss.

2: New Orleans Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets (April 27, 2009)

After making it into the second round of the 2007-08 playoffs, Paul and the New Orleans Hornets had high hopes for the 2008-09 playoffs. In the very first round, however, they matched up against Carmelo Anthony's Denver Nuggets, who eliminated them in just five games.

In the Hornets' 121-63 loss in Game 4, Paul scored just four points in 36 minutes, shooting 2-7 from the floor and 0-1 from beyond the arc. He also turned the ball over six times.

LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

1: Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans (April 24, 2022)

In the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns matched up against the New Orleans Pelicans. In Game 4, the Pelicans picked up a 118-103 win, which saw Paul score just four points in 35 minutes. While shooting 2-8 from the floor and 0-3 from beyond the arc, he had three turnovers without Devin Booker on the floor.

