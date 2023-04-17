Watch- Point God Chris Paul goes between Ivica Zubac's legs for an insane assist

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul showed off his elite playmaking skills during the Suns’ Game 1 matchup against the LA Clippers on Sunday. This came midway through the third quarter when Suns star shooter Devin Booker attempted a go-ahead 3-pointer. The shot was off to the right, however, Paul came flying in for the offensive rebound. Paul gained control of the ball just as he was about to fall out of bounds. The star point guard then passed it through the legs of Clippers big man Ivica Zubac to teammate Torrey Craig for an easy basket.

Watch Chris Paul’s impressive assist below:

Shane Young @YoungNBA Chris Paul passes it to Craig between Zubac's legs on the offensive board Chris Paul passes it to Craig between Zubac's legs on the offensive board https://t.co/e7LtPXjnRu

Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers past Suns in Game 1

LA Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers won their Game 1 matchup against the Phoenix Suns 115-110. They did so behind a massive performance from star forward Kawhi Leonard. Leonard finished with a game-high 38 points to go, along with five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block on 54.2% shooting. This included a couple of late 3-pointers that helped secure the win.

Clippers veteran point guard Russell Westbrook also came up big with a clutch block on Devin Booker with LA up three with 12.1 seconds remaining. This came after he had struggled offensively all night, shooting just 3-for-19 (15.8%). Westbrook finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and three blocks.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Remarkable effort by Russell Westbrook all game. Crashing the boards, causing problems on defense, and sealed the Clippers win with a massive block. Remarkable effort by Russell Westbrook all game. Crashing the boards, causing problems on defense, and sealed the Clippers win with a massive block. https://t.co/94ZeEumLJu

The Suns were led by superstar forward Kevin Durant. Durant finished with a near triple-double with 27 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, and two blocks on 46.7% shooting. Booker added 26 points, three assists, four steals, and three blocks on 52.6% shooting for Phoenix.

The loss marked the Suns’ first loss with Durant in the lineup. Phoenix had previously gone 8-0 in the regular season with Durant after acquiring him from Brooklyn in a midseason trade on Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, the Clippers pulled out of the win without star wing Paul George, who is expected to be out for the series with a knee injury.

Game 2 between LA and Phoenix will take place on Tuesday in Phoenix.

