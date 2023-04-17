"Bucks are finished"- NBA fans destroy the Bucks after losing game 1 in stunning fashion to the Miami Heat

The first-seeded Milwaukee Bucks were upset by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat 130-117 in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday. Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo only played 11 minutes due to a lower back contusion he sustained late in the first quarter.

However, Miami was already in control of the game at the time of his injury, as Milwaukee showed some rust after time off. Miami was led by star wing Jimmy Butler, who finished with a game-high 35 points to go along with five rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals on 55.6% shooting.

ESPN @espn THE HEAT TAKE GAME 1 ON THE ROAD THE HEAT TAKE GAME 1 ON THE ROAD 🌴 https://t.co/OgPgLZTbfu

Butler’s big night combined with Antetokounmpo’s injury had fans jumping to conclusions about Milwaukee’s title hopes, with many writing the Bucks off entirely:

“Bucks are finished,” one fan said.

“Bucks are the fakest 1st seed,” another said.

Meanwhile, others raved about Jimmy Butler's impact in the playoffs:

“Playoff Jimmy Buckets = Special,” one fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Miami’s upset win over Milwaukee:

JacobARubsam @rubsam_j @espn No Giannis. Bucks don't win this series if he's out. @espn No Giannis. Bucks don't win this series if he's out.

Heat outshoot Bucks from deep, take 1-0 series lead

Miami Heat veteran forward Kevin Love

Outside of Jimmy Butler’s Game 1 heroics, Miami as a team also shot significantly better from three than Milwaukee. The Heat shot an efficient 60.0% from deep (15-for-25) while the Bucks shot just 24.4% (11-for-45).

Milwaukee was led by star wing Khris Middleton, who finished with 33 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 60.0% shooting. However, it wasn’t enough, as Miami led wire to wire.

It wasn’t all good news for Miami though, as Tyler Herro suffered a broken right hand late in the second quarter. Miami will have to move forward without Herro, who is out indefinitely. Considering the Heat have limited offensive weapons, this could hinder their chances of pulling off a series upset.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA Summary of today's injuries (so far):



Ja Morant, right hand - said pain level is at a "10" and there's a chance he won't play Wednesday



Giannis Antetokounmpo, lower back contusion - X-rays negative; uncertain for Wednesday



Tyler Herro, broken right hand - out indefinitely Summary of today's injuries (so far):Ja Morant, right hand - said pain level is at a "10" and there's a chance he won't play WednesdayGiannis Antetokounmpo, lower back contusion - X-rays negative; uncertain for WednesdayTyler Herro, broken right hand - out indefinitely

Game 2 is on Wednesday in Milwaukee. It remains to be seen if Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) will be ready by then.

