5 major challenges the LA Lakers could face during the 2020-21 NBA season

The LA Lakers had a dream 2019-20 season, as the historic franchise won a record-tying 17th NBA championship.

The Lakers will now set their eyes on the next season with the aim to go back to back, as their roster construction seems to have been done with the intention of short-term success.

In this article, we will take a look at the challenges the LA Lakers might face on their way to another title charge next season.

Five key challenges for the LA Lakers ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season

The LA Lakers arguably have a stronger roster compared to that of last season. The front office was able to add notable free agents like Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews in the off-season, which has certainly improved the LA Lakers' squad depth.

However, even the best teams in history have faced stiff challenges en route to title defenses. In that regard, let's have a look at three such factors that the LA Lakers will need to keep an eye on.

#1 The fitness of LeBron James and Anthony Davis

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James may be in his late 30s, but he is one of the best players in the league. The secret to James' success is his incredible work ethic and a gifted physique that has allowed him to be at the top of his game for so long.

However, considering his age (35), the LA Lakers will have to take extra precaution with James' health, as they will want to preserve him for key phases like the playoffs.

Advertisement

James' game management could be a critical factor in the LA Lakers' title push, something head coach Frank Vogel will have to keenly monitor during the season.

James' partner in crime, Anthony Davis, will also be have to be under the scrutiny of the medical staff, considering his injury history. Davis suffered a shoulder strain last year that kept him out for a few games. The LA Lakers will hope that the dominating big will have an injury-free 2020-21 NBA season.

OFFICIAL: Marc Gasol is a Laker 💛 pic.twitter.com/ywI7MK8fVz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 24, 2020

#2 The form of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Advertisement

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was arguably the third-best player for the LA Lakers during the 2020 NBA playoffs. The shooting guard did some great off-the-ball work for Frank Vogel, shooting his threes with great efficiency and guarding the opposition's main offensive threat.

KCP was rewarded with a new contract by the LA Lakers recently. LeBron James and co. will now hope that the swingman continues his good form going into the 2020-21 NBA season.

If KCP's form tails off, it might be a big worry for the Lakers, as it could complicate their title defense.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will re-sign a three-year, $40M deal with the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/4NAxmpIQvD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2020