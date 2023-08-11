5 major differences in FIBA vs NBA rules

The FIBA vs NBA rules may be similar in many ways, however, at the same time, there are plenty of differences that create vastly different experiences. With the FIBA World Cup rapidly approaching at the end of the month, let's take a look at five major differences in FIBA vs NBA rules.

Five differences in FIBA vs NBA rules ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico

#5: Court Size

This one may come as a surprise to many. Under FIBA rules, courts are 28 meters by 15 meters, while in the NBA, the courts are 28.65 meters by 15.24 meters. Although the difference isn't massive, the smaller court gives players less space to operate.

Washington Mystics v Seattle Storm

#4: Length of each quarter

One of the biggest adjustments for players joining the NBA after playing under the FIBA ruleset is the length of every game. Under FIBA rules, there are four 10-minute quarters, whereas in the NBA, there are four 12-minute quarters.

The eight extra minutes in NBA games create an added emphasis on conditioning that makes for quite the change of pace.

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

#3: 3-point line

When looking at FIBA vs NBA rules, the 3-point line is different, with FIBA placing the arc 6.75 meters off the baseline, and the NBA placing it 7.24 meters away. Although the difference may not sound like a lot, as we saw years back with Kevin Durant's infamous two-pointer, every millimeter counts.

Josh Hart reacts after being ejected with two technical fouls

#2: Fouling out

While it isn't uncommon for players in the NBA to foul out, the FIBA ruleset makes it far easier to be tossed from a game due to penalties. While the NBA requires six fouls to foul out, or two technicals, FIBA requires just five fouls and one technical.

When thinking about how many players get warning technicals in the NBA, it's safe to say a change to one-technical ejections would drastically shift the NBA landscape.

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

#1: No defensive three seconds

When looking at FIBA vs NBA rules, the biggest difference may be the absence of defensive three seconds in the key. While defensive players can't clog up the paint in the NBA, they certainly can under the FIBA ruleset.

With a smaller court, and no defensive three seconds in the key, the way teams play defense is different at its very core.

