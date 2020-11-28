5 most expensive contract extensions signed in the 2020 NBA offseason

The 2020 NBA offseason saw some major extensions being signed. The max extension rule allows teams to re-sign qualified players to maximum five-year contracts worth up to 35 per cent of the salary cap with eight per cent escalation in each subsequent year.

Although everyone in the league is waiting on the decision on reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's extension, many names have already signed max extensions after their rookie contracts such as Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell.

5 biggest max contract extensions in the 2020 NBA offseason

These players have grown to be stars deserving of a max extension. Let's take a look at the 5 biggest max extensions in the 2020 offseason.

#1 Jayson Tatum - $195 million

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is one of the most improved players in the NBA. Since his rookie year, he has improved in every statistical category and is now the Boston Celtics' primary scorer. He was selected by the Boston Celtics as the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and had his first All-Star selection in 2020.

Jayson Tatum has agreed to a five-year, $195M extension with the Celtics, @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/qmhUUsTSsM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 22, 2020

He is a prolific scorer with a vastly improved three-point shot. Tatum averages 3 three-pointers per game on 40% shooting. He has the ability to drive to the rim with great finishing and passing aptitude to find open teammates. Tatum has agreed to sign a five-year $195 million max extension with the Boston Celtics.

Stats in 2019-20: 23.4 PPG | 3.0 APG | 7.0 RPG | 1.4 SPG | 0.9 BPG

#2 Donovan Mitchell - $195 million

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is regarded as one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. He is a consistent 22.7 points per game scorer and a great three-point shooter. He was selected by the Denver Nuggets as the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and was immediately traded to the Utah Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell has reportedly agreed to a five-year extension with the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/tdMsjciQ43 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 22, 2020

Mitchell dropped 50 point games in the 2020 playoffs and is the Utah Jazz's most important player. He has many tricks in his arsenal and along with his quickness and athleticism, his offensive game is strong. Mitchell has agreed to sign a 5-year $195 million max extension with the Utah Jazz.

Stats in 2019-20: 24.0 PPG | 4.0 APG | 4.1 RPG | 1.3 SPG | 0.3 BPG

#3 De'Aaron Fox - $163 million

De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox has improved significantly since his rookie year. He now averages over 21 points per game and is one of the quickest point guards in the NBA. He has improved his passing aptitude and ability to read the floor. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings as the 5th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and many analysts have begun feeling Fox is the face of the Kings franchise.

De’Aaron Fox’s contract extension with the Kings ranges from $163M to $196M. @BobbyMarks42 shares the details: pic.twitter.com/mNTYCxMnv2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 21, 2020

De'Aaron Fox is on an upward trajectory and many expect great things from the young point guard. Fox has agreed to sign a 5-year $163 million max contract extension which has the possibility to increase to $196 million depending on the All-NBA team selections.

Stats in 2019-20: 21.1 PPG | 6.8 APG | 3.4 RPG | 1.5 SPG | 0.5 BPG

#4 Bam Adebayo - $163 million

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat President Pat Riley made a statement about Bam Adebayo's extension and said it was "bit dicey" as the team wanted to maintain cap flexibility. However, Adebayo's agent met with the team and discussions concluded in the big man's favor. He was selected by the Miami Heat as the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has his first All-Star selection in 2020.

Bam Adebayo has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Heat. pic.twitter.com/wUecIsswCu — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 24, 2020

Bam Adebayo has developed into a fan-favorite with the Miami fanbase and has made the argument for being one of the best centers in the league. He averages double-digit rebounds and points and has seen great improvement since his rookie year. Bam Adebayo agreed to sign a 5-year $163 million max extension with the possibility of it increasing to $196 million depending on the All-NBA team selections.

Stats in 2019-20: 15.9 PPG | 5.1 APG | 10.2 RPG | 1.1 SPG | 1.3 BPG

#5 Brandon Ingram - $158 million

Brandon Ingram

The most recent recipient of the NBA 'Most Improved Player' award, Brandon Ingram, is one of the best young forwards in the game. He was selected as the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and after 3 years with the team, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as a part of the Anthony Davis trade.

Brandon Ingram has reportedly agreed to an extension with the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/FGsbBIckWs — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 24, 2020

He is worthy of the Most Improved Player award as he has shown improvements in all major categories and one of the most notable improvements in his game is the three-point shooting.

Ingram used to average 0.6 three-pointers per game on 32% shooting which has now increased to 2.4 three-pointers per game on 39% shooting. He is a valuable piece of the team's offense and has agreed to sign a 5-year $158 million max extension with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Stats in 2019-20: 23.8 PPG | 4.2 APG | 6.1 RPG | 1.0 SPG | 0.6 BPG

