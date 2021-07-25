5 NBA players with the most 30-point games with 0 turnovers

Taking care of the ball is a key aspect in the NBA, as limiting turnovers reduce the opposition's chances of scoring. In that regard, the likes of LeBron James and Damian Lillard have been outstanding in taking good care of the ball while registering 30+point outings.

Scoring 30 points in any NBA game is no easy endeavor, which is why doing so while expertly protecting the ball is worthy of note. Of the 20 to have done so, only five players are still active.

Playing without turnovers is one of the most visible factors when analyzing player efficiency. Apart from the ability to score and make assists, players who make the most of every touch they have give their teams the best chance of winning in the NBA.

Orchestrating the offense while taking elite care of the basketball is easier said than done. On that note, here's a look at five NBA players who have the most 30-point games with 0 turnovers.

#4 Carmelo Anthony - 22

Carmelo Anthony (#00) of the Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony is the only active NBA player to make the top five. He has 22 30-point games with zero turnovers during his 18-year NBA career.

Of his 22 30+ point games with zero turnovers, one worth making a note of is his historic 62-point outing against the Charlotte Bobcats on January 24, 2014. Anthony did everything right in that game, as he shot 65% from the field, 100% from the free-throw line and recorded only one personal foul.

This Day in Knicks History: Carmelo Anthony set a franchise and Madison Square Garden record with 62 points in 2014 👌 pic.twitter.com/bhnXtEQvcb — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 24, 2020

Anthony undoubtedly handled the ball often in his 39 minutes on the court that day. However, he successfully took care of the ball and remained effective. While he is one of the premier scorers in the league, he also does a good job of not overcomplicating plays, utilizing every possession.

#3 Jeff Malone - 23

Jeff Malone (#24), shooting guard of the Washington Bullets

Jeff Malone was selected by the Washington Bullets in the 1983 NBA Draft but played for three other franchises in his 15-year NBA career.

Guards are prone to turn the ball over more times in a game, as they handle the ball a lot. However, Malone successfully controlled the ball while scoring at a high rate.

Jeff Malone with the greatest shot in NBA history.



Been a minute since I shared that one. pic.twitter.com/3qoZD0qT9Y — Pro Hoops History (@ProHoopsHistory) October 21, 2018

The 6' 4" guard recorded 23 30-point games between 1985 and 1993. Although he played for three more years, he failed to add to that tally before retiring.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav