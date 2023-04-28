5 NBA players who have their own alcohol brands

It is becoming increasingly common for NBA players to start their own business ventures. One of the more popular industries where players do so is in the alcoholic beverage industry. This comes as high-end alcoholic beverages have long been viewed as a status symbol for prominent celebrities.

So on that note, here are five past and present NBA stars who have their own alcohol brands:

#1. Yao Ming - Yao Family Wines

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former Houston Rockets star big man Yao Ming

Former Houston Rockets star big man Yao Ming has a family-owned winery called “Yao Family Wines.” The Napa Valley winery was established in 2011. According to the winery’s website, Ming’s vision was to create “a classic Napa Valley winery that would become a legacy for future generations of his family.”

“A shared bottle of wine reminds me of Chinese meals at home, which are served on what Americans call a ‘Lazy Susan,’” Ming said.

“The food is placed in the middle of the table and shared. In the US, each person chooses their own meal, so the wine is what brings people together. It is shared and brings a common element to the meal.

“Wine has been made the same way for thousands of years. Farmers nurture and harvest the grapes. Winemakers, taught by their mentors before them, age them in oak barrels and steel tanks, and blend them to their liking. Each bottle is handcrafted and unique.”

#2. Scottie Pippen - Digits Bourbon

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has his own bourbon brand called “Digits Bourbon,” which was created in 2021. The brand is a collaboration between Pippen and renowned winemaker Dave Phinney that “focuses on distinguished and mature bourbon whiskey.”

“I’m thrilled to tip off Digits in Chicago exclusively as I begin this next chapter of my personal journey,” Pippen said. “Chicago has meant so much to me, the experience and equally as important the people that inspired me and cheered me on, I wanted to toast with them first and foremost.

"My partnership with Dave Phinney has been remarkable from the start and I believe we have created a superb bourbon. We wanted Digits to be more than a bourbon, we wanted it to be a reminder of who we are individually and how we came together to create this bottle.

"I’ve always celebrated with bourbon, now getting to celebrate with my own is something very special to me.”

#3. Dwyane Wade - Wade Cellars

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has his own wine company called “Wade Cellars.” Wade Cellars was founded by Wade and famous Napa Valley winemaker Jayson Pahlmeyer in 2014. The company’s site describes the brand as follows:

“Inspired by the opulent cabernet sauvignons of this renowned American winemaking region, Dwyane established an eponymous wine brand that has since become synonymous with accessibility and diversity in the wine industry at large.”

#4. Michael Jordan - Cincoro Tequila

Chicago Bulls and NBA legend Michael Jordan and his fellow "Cincoro" co-owners

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has his own Tequila brand called “Cincoro Tequila.” The brand was created by Jordan and four other NBA owners in 2019. Cincoro’s website describes the brand as follows:

“One night, five NBA owners - Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics, Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Michael Jordan of the Hornets, and Wes Eden of the Bucks met for dinner. That evening, they bonded over their shared love for tequila. From there, Cincoro was born.

"Ultra smooth, naturally rich, and simply delicious, it’s the perfect tequila to sip, savor and share.”

“While the tequila space may be crowded, we are fierce competitors and our portfolio reflects our passion and commitment to produce truly delicious and exceptional expressions,” Jordan said of the brand.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Michael Jordan of the Charlotte Hornets, Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics are partnering to launch Cincoro Tequila, a new ultra-premium tequila launching nationwide in 2020. Michael Jordan of the Charlotte Hornets, Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics are partnering to launch Cincoro Tequila, a new ultra-premium tequila launching nationwide in 2020. https://t.co/VS15d3E58Y

#5. LeBron James - Lobos 1707 Tequila

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James also has his own tequila brand called “Lobos 1707 Tequila.” James launched the brand with Lobos founder and chief creative officer Diego Osorio and CEO Dia Simms in 2020. The brand is described as follows:

“Lobos 1707 comes to the sip tequila portfolio as a celebrity lead brand with a diverse team and the belief that if there isn’t enough room at the table, then they’ll build a bigger one.

“The tequila expressions, as well as artisanal mezcal, are all finished in pedro ximénez wine barrels from Spain and utilize the solera method of fractional blending to create each unique profile.”

"I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special. When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I just wanted to be a part of it,” James said of the brand.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



' Lobos 1707 Tequila has been named 2022's Best Reposado Tequila, beating out MJ's Cincoro Tequila & 100 other brands.



Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis & Draymond Green are also investors in Lobos. LeBron James beat Michael Jordan...in a tequila competition. @KingJames ' Lobos 1707 Tequila has been named 2022's Best Reposado Tequila, beating out MJ's Cincoro Tequila & 100 other brands.Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis & Draymond Green are also investors in Lobos. LeBron James beat Michael Jordan...in a tequila competition.@KingJames' Lobos 1707 Tequila has been named 2022's Best Reposado Tequila, beating out MJ's Cincoro Tequila & 100 other brands.Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis & Draymond Green are also investors in Lobos. https://t.co/qvoxyA6N1R

Poll : 0 votes