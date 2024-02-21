5 NBA players with earrings ft. Anthony Edwards

The list of NBA players with earrings is not that small. Earrings have been in the NBA fashion for a very long time. From Dennis Ridman and Michael Jordan’s hoop earrings to Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett’s stud earrings, former players made their fashion statements in different styles.

Some of the current NBA players have continued that line of fashion. These players have included earrings in the essence of their style. While some wear it with their casual clothing, some like to wear it even during practice hours.

Given their love for jewelry, here is a list of 5 NBA players with earrings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 NBA players with earrings

#1 Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown in his earrings

Jaylen Brown is one of the most fashionable players in the league and one of the NBA players with earrings. Brown acquired his fashion sense in Atlanta and changed it in California.

When Brown moved to California, he dropped earrings from his fashion. However, it seems like the Boston Celtics star has picked up the earrings again. He has been often seen wearing earrings whenever he is dressed casually.

Brown has also expressed his desire to be a fashion designer and own a fashion brand himself. Given the marketing his looks and fashion have garnered, it certainly doesn't seem a bad idea.

#2 LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball in his earrings

LaMelo Ball is also one of the NBA players with earrings in the league and has a strong liking for jewelry. Ball has often been seen flaunting a diamond necklace and diamond earrings either when he shows up for a game or a casual outing. Recently, he was also seen wearing a diamond watch.

Even when he was playing in Australia, Ball was wearing the earrings and the necklace. He has amped up his fashion quotient after he arrived in the league. LaMelo Ball is often seen wearing either stud or dangling earrings.

#3 Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards posing with a basketball

Anthony Edwards has the caliber and the persona to become the face of the league in the future. From athleticism and pure talent to a killer mentality, Edwards has everything that it takes to be a superstar. Edwards is also one of the NBA players with earrings and uses it to accentuate his fashion.

However, Ant-Man is not someone who likes to throw money on jewelry. Recently, in an interview, he said that he barely wears earrings and necklaces that are original. He added that people are anyway going to think that what he is wearing is original. Edwards’ earrings and chains might not be real, but he definitely is.

#4 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis during a workout

Anthony Davis is another one of the NBA players with earrings. When Davis was with the New Orleans Pelicans, earrings were a crucial part of his fashion. Even after moving to Los Angeles, Davis has never left out earrings from his fashion statements.

Davis is one of the players who like to wear their earrings during practice. He has often been seen with earrings while talking to the reporters in his workout jersey. Davis has mostly been seen wearing either studs or the cross earring.

#5 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson in his earrings

Zion Williamson’s style of wearing earrings is a bit similar to Michael Jordan’s early years in the league. When Jordan came into the league, he wore hoop earrings, especially on his suits. Although clothing fashion has changed a lot since the 1990s, Williamson’s earring reminds a lot of Jordan.

Apart from hoop earrings, Williamson also likes to wear studs in his ears. From entering the arena in style and shooting for a picture to a casual get-out, Zion is also one of the NBA players with earrings and proudly flaunts them.