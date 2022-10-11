5 NBA players who have faced mental health problems in their careers: Featuring DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love, and more

Many NBA players deal with physical problems during their careers. Many players have suffered career-ending or career-altering injuries.

However, many players have dealt with mental health problems. These problems are severe and sometimes even more difficult than physical problems. There is a negative stigma that surrounds this type of problem.

Several NBA players, including DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love, have started talking about mental health, giving voice to those who were afraid to speak up.

This article will list five NBA players who have faced mental health problems during their careers.

Ray Allen is one of the best NBA players of all time, yet he had OCD

Ray Allen is one of the best shooters in NBA history. He is a Hall of Famer who won two championship rings.

Allen dealt with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) during his career. Due to this, he had some unusual rituals, both on and off the court. When checking into the game, Allen stepped over the out-of-bounds line, never on it. He became one of the hardest-working players and one of the greatest 3-point shooters in league history.

DeMar DeRozan dealt with depression

In 2018, DeMar DeRozan played for the Toronto Raptors and had one of the best seasons of his career. The star player revealed his battle with depression in an interview with the Toronto Star.

"No matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” DeRozan said in his interview.

This interview helped other NBA players who have dealt with the same problem. Many were scared to discuss these issues, but DeRozan's interview gave them courage.

Kevin Love's mental health struggles

Kevin Love is a five-time All-Star who won the championship in 2016. His career has been incredible, but he's struggled with his mental health.

In 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward posted an article on The Players' Tribune titled "Everyone Is Going Through Something." In the article, Love revealed his mental struggles and the severity of these problems.

The 14-year basketball veteran has been outspoken and helped many other NBA players.

Delonte West's fall from grace

A decade ago, Delonte West was among the best role players in the NBA. He played for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 9.6 points and 3.6 assists per game. His playing career ended at the age of 28.

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, which ended his career. Mark Cuban, the Mavericks owner, has tried to help the former NBA player, but he was unsuccessful.

Larry Sanders quit the NBA due to mental health issues

Larry Sanders dominated the basketball courts a decade ago. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks and was one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the entire league.

The talented young player decided to walk away from the NBA to receive help for depression and anxiety. Sanders was paid millions to play basketball and had a good life.

