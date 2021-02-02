5 NBA players with the highest brand value

In the NBA's rich and illustrious history, there have been numerous instances of players who developed their own global brands.

While the trend inadvertently started with the evolution of Michael Jordan and his immense sneaker empire, a bevy of reasons have led to the rise in instances of NBA stars who have their own global brands today.

Michael Jordan’s net worth grew from $1B in March 2015 to $2.1B today, according to Forbes. Keep in mind, Jordan made roughly $94M during his playing career, most of which came in 1996-97 and 1997-98.



Five NBA players with the highest brand value

Not many NBA players come close to the brand Michael Jordan built, considering his current net worth of almost $1.9 billion.

However, stars such as Lebron James, Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook have capitalized on their immense worldwide appeal. That has led to highly profitable apparel and sneaker collaborations and widely-recognized signature logos.

On that note, let us take a look at five active NBA players with the highest brand value.

#5 Paul George

Paul George has a net worth of around $90 million.

Six-time All-star Paul George might still be on the lookout for his first NBA title but has managed to monetize his fame to a commendable extent.

Paul George, who is in Forbes’ list of the 100 richest celebrities in 2019, collaborated with Nike for the PG sneaker series. George is currently estimated to have a brand value of around $90 million.

He has been the face of EA Sports’ NBA 2k series and has a number of other endorsements as well. The NBA player has deals with Foot Locker, New Era and Gatorade, making his brand one of the most valuable ones around.

#4 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant in action for the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant will earn a cool $26 million through wages in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, he also has a plethora of lucrative endorsements.

Since June 2019, the Brooklyn Nets ace is rumored to have earned more than $65 million from deals with brands like Gatorade, Nike, Degree and a few more.

Currently, Durant is said to have a net worth of around $170 million, making him one of the richest NBA stars around. His iconic yet simple KD logo is globally recognized, making his brand the fourth valuable among current NBA players.