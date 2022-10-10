5 Hispanic NBA  players featuring Al Horford, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and more

The NBA has had several Hispanic players throughout its history. The most prestigious basketball league in the world is diverse and has many players from different backgrounds.

Manu Ginobili, Leandro Barbosa and Luis Scola are some of the NBA's most famous Hispanic players. In terms of winning championships, Ginobili is among the most successful players of all time, with four rings.

This article will list five active Hispanic players in the NBA.

Al Horford is one of the most popular Hispanic players in the NBA

Al Horford is among the most successful Hispanic players in the league (Image via Getty Images)

Al Horford is a five-time All-Star who has been in the league since 2007. He's never won a championship, but he got close just a few months ago. He helped the Boston Celtics to reach the 2022 NBA Finals.

Horford is from the Dominican Republic, and his family moved to the United States in 2000. The talented basketball player quickly got used to the new country. He ended up being among the most popular Hispanic players in the NBA.

Willy Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez is a talented player who comes from Spain (Image via Getty Images)

Willy Hernangomez had an exciting summer. With 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds, Hernangomez led Spain to the EuroBasket 2022 championship and was named the MVP of the tournament.

The 6-foot-11 center was born in Madrid and spent the first few years of his career playing in Spain. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him in the 2015 NBA Draft. Hernangomez currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio is one of the best Hispanic players who run the point (Image via Getty Images)

Ricky Rubio joined the NBA in 2009 and won many fans' hearts with his incredible basketball skills. He plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be a great mentor for the young players on the roster.

Rubio was born near Barcelona, Spain, and spent the first few years of his professional career playing for Spanish teams. The point guard made his professional debut at the age of 14.

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Juan Toscano-Anderson won the championship in 2022 (Image via Getty Images)

Juan Toscano-Anderson is the only active NBA player from Mexico. Playing for the Golden State Warriors comes with many perks, including popularity. Toscano-Anderson is more well-known because he plays for the team in the Bay area.

Toscano-Anderson grew up speaking Spanish and celebrating Mexican holidays, despite being born in California, United States. He is a role player who won the championship with the Warriors just a few months ago.

Juancho Hernangomez

Juancho Hernangomez is another incredible Spaniard (Image via Getty Images)

With Willy, Juancho Hernangomez helped Spain win it all during the most prestigious European tournament for national teams. His career started in Spain, but the big man joined the NBA in 2016.

Hernangomez recently signed a contract with the Toronto Raptors. The player became famous after starring in Adam Sandler's "Hustle" movie.

