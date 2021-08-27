5 NBA players likely to be bought out during the 2021-22 season

The scenario in which an NBA player is bought out can sometimes become ugly, such as Andre Drummond's with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season when the 28-year-old was purposefully sat out of games by the franchise. However, a buyout can often be the best-case scenario for both the ball club and the player involved.

It would seem ridiculous for an NBA team to complete a buyout for a player on a huge salary, such as the Detroit Pistons agreement with Blake Griffin in March. Griffin went from a washed-up six-time All-Star to an unfair advantage on the Brooklyn Nets. However, these kinds of deals continue to happen frequently in the NBA and the 2021-22 season will be no different.

In this article, we will look at five players who could be bought out prior or during the campaign this year.

Five players who could be bought out in the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 Rajon Rondo

Rondo starred for the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals

It's fair to say that Rajon Rondo's time with the LA Clippers didn't go to plan. The 35-year-old veteran played in 31 games for the Clippers after moving midseason from the Atlanta Hawks but failed to have the same impact in the playoffs that endeared him to the team's cross-city rivals during the 2020 NBA bubble.

So it was little surprise to see the Clippers move Rondo in the offseason to the Memphis Grizzlies as a salary filler in a deal for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies have too many players, however, and so the two-time champion could be bought out of his contract.

This would free up the opportunity for Rondo to reunite with the Lakers, who have been heavily rumored to be interested in him as a third-choice point guard. He would complement Kendrick Nunn's scoring game well with his distribution and add franchise and championship experience to the locker room.

#2 DeAndre Jordan

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan soars in for a dunk

Another player who could end up on the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season if he is bought out is Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan.

Despite playing 57 games during the regular season, Jordan fell well down the pecking order and didn't feature in the NBA playoffs for the Nets as Blake Griffin and Jeff Green saw the majority of court time.

The franchise has been looking to trade the veteran center this summer in order to remove his $9.8m salary that would save them about $59m in tax liabilities. However, it is unclear if Jordan would agree to a buyout considering he wanted to join the Nets to play with close friends Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In this scenario, the Nets may instead involve Jordan in a trade, putting the onus on another team to buy him out.

Akin to Rondo, he could provide depth for the Lakers behind Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and Marc Gasol but would have to be accepting of receiving very few minutes. He scored 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds on 22 minutes per game last season and shot at 76% from the field.

