5 NBA players with the most missed free-throws in history

Free-throw shooting was a big talking point during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Though it seems like a small part of a game that does not draw lots of attention from casual fans, free throws can and will often decide games and even NBA championships.

Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo famously became synonymous with free-throw shooting during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but not in the right way for him. Still, he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title despite his struggles from the line and even finished the season with a unique 17-19 split from the line in game six of the NBA Finals to clinch the title.

Five players with the most misses at the free-throw line in NBA history

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons also had a difficult time in the foul line during the 2021 NBA Playoffs and it definitely disrupted his confidence. It directly affected the 76ers' run in the postseason and is likely to send him to another team.

Free-throw shooting is definitely a huge area in a basketball game, especially in close situations at the end of an NBA game.

However, there have been several NBA players who were far from specialists at the charity stripe.

In this article, we will give you the five players who've missed the most free throws in NBA history.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#5 Walt Bellamy

Walt Bellamy playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

Walt Bellamy played in the NBA from 1961 to 1975 and the Hall-of-Fame center had a big start to his career in the league, making the All-Star Game in each of his first four seasons.

Overall, Bellamy averaged 20.1 points and 13.7 rebounds per game in 1,043 regular-season games. He was also efficient, converting 51% of his field goals throughout his career.

However, like many dominant big men, Bellamy often struggled from the free-throw line. He made 63% of his free throws in his career, and missed a total of 2,975 free throws, out of 8,088 attempts.

#4 Karl Malone

Malone with the Utah Jazz.

In reality, Hall-of-Fame power forward and two-time NBA MVP Karl Malone only struggled from the free-throw line in the early years of his NBA career. Although there might have been a notion that he was indeed a terrible foul shooter, Malone shot 74% from the free-throw line in his regular-season career.

Still, Malone is fourth on the all-time list of most free-throw misses, mainly because of his lengthy career. He wasn't a sniper from the line, and some free throws missed in key moments will always be remembered.

Malone missed 3,401 free throws in his NBA career (1,476 games), but he is the all-time leader in free throws attempted (13,188) and free throws made (9,787) in NBA history.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar