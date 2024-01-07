5 NBA players with most "stocks" ft. 2 rookies

In the world of the NBA, defensive prowess often takes a backseat to flashy offensive performances. However, the importance of blocks and steals, also known as "stocks", cannot be overstated when dissecting the defensive mastery that shapes basketball games.

Blocking shots is an exhilarating display of defensive dominance, which occurs when a player denies a shot attempt by swatting the ball away. It's not merely about stopping a shot; blocks have the power to disrupt opponents' rhythm, change momentum, and demoralize offenses. A well-timed block can electrify a crowd, turning defense into an offensive opportunity.

The same goes for steals, which is a testament to defensive awareness and anticipation that occurs when a player legally takes the ball from an opponent, creating a sudden change of possession and leading to another offensive opportunity. It's more than just snagging the ball — it's about reading passing lanes, understanding opponents' tendencies, and capitalizing on their mistakes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With all that said, let's take a look at five NBA players with the most "stocks" in the 2023-24 season.

Anthony Davis and four other NBA players with the most "stocks" this season

#1 Victor Wembanyama (132)

San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers

It's no surprise that Victor Wembanyama takes the top spot on this list. Wemby may be a rookie in the NBA, but given his towering height, it's already expected of him to have a knack for defense. Wembanyama is currently the best blocker in the league, averaging 3.2 blocks per game. In addition to swatting shots, he can also steal the ball and is averaging 1.2 steals per game.

#2 Anthony Davis (130)

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

Throughout 12 years of Anthony Davis' career, he has managed to remain one of the NBA's most elite defenders. This season is no different as Davis remains one of the blocks leaders with an average of 2.6 blocks per game. He currently ranks fourth among the leaders. AD also utilizes his active hands to snag the ball from his adversaries with an average of 1.2 steals per game.

#3 Brook Lopez (127)

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

While Brook Lopez was always a solid defender throughout his career, it's only this year we could say that he's an elite defender. For the first time in his career, Lopez is averaging 3.0 blocks per game and is sitting in second place among the league's block leaders. He may not be as active when it comes to stealing the ball, but with the number of blocks per game he has this season, it's no wonder he has managed to find the third place among the players with the most "stocks".

#4 Chet Holmgren (111)

Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder

Another rookie on this list is Chet Holmgren. While Victor Wembanyama is the best defensive rookie at the moment, we can't deny how good Holmgren is at swatting shots as well. He is currently averaging 2.6 blocks per game and is ranked fifth among the top five block leaders in the NBA.

#5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (104)

Oklahoma City Thunder v Atlanta Hawks

A surprising entry on this list is OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. What's impressive is the fact that SGA is the only guard among the top five players with the most "stocks" so far this season. His talent to steal the ball from his opponents has helped him climb the ranks among the league's most elite defenders. Shai is currently averaging 2.4 steals per game and is the league's leader in that category as well.