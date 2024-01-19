5 NBA players with the most technical fouls in 2023-24 season ft. Dillon Brooks

Across the NBA, there are numerous players that have a bad habit of getting into scuffles with opposing players and officials. Most times, this results in guys receiving technical fouls.

Last season, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green led the league in technical fouls with 21. Since he has faced multiple suspensions, the former DPOY has played enough to be at the top of the leaderboard this year.

While Green isn't in the top five, there are other common names among the NBA leaders in technicals received. Here are some of the players with the most as we pass the halfway point in the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA leaders in technical fouls:

5) Luka Doncic, Jordan Poole, Anthony Edwards, Max Strus (7)

Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic

Rounding out the top five is a handful of players who are tied with seven. Most of these are star players, most notably Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards. Jordan Poole also finds himself in this group in his first season with the Washington Wizards. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus also finds himself in this bunch.

Last year, everyone but Strus were among the NBA leaders in technical fouls. Doncic was tied for third with 17, while Poole and Edwards weren't far behind at 15.

4) Kristaps Porzingis (8)

Kristaps Porzingis

Next up on this list is Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics. Halfway through his first year with his new team, he's been called for eight technical fouls.

After being traded from the Wizards, the former All-Star finds himself on one of the NBA's top teams. This season, Porzingis is averaging 19.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

3) Bobby Portis (8)

Bobby Portis

Tied with Kristaps Porzingis is Milwaukee Bucks sixth man Bobby Portis. Throughout his NBA career, he's been known to be an enforcer on the floor.

Aside from officials giving him technicals, Portis continues to be an effective role player for the Bucks. In 41 games off the bench, he is averaging 12.7 PPG and 6.8 RPG while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

2) Trae Young (9)

Trae Young

When it comes to NBA stars jawing at officials, Trae Young is among the first names mentioned. Even though the All-Star guard gets more than his fair share of whistles, he is constantly seen arguing with the refs.

Young had the third-most technical fouls last season, and is on pace to have even more this year. The Atlanta Hawks find themselves in 10th place in the Eastern Conference despite their star player averaging 27.2 PPG and 10.9 APG.

1) Dillon Brooks (11)

Dillon Brooks

Coming in at the top spot is a role player that has fully embraced a villain role. With 11 technical fouls already on the year, Dillon Brooks is on pace to be the NBA's leader this season.

Dating back to his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks has been known to be a pest on the floor. This was on full display last season, when he was seen getting under the skin of LeBron James.

Now with a new team, Brooks is bringing that same energy to the Houston Rockets. Even though he continues to rack up technical fouls, the veteran forward is still having one of the best years of his career. This season, Brooks is averaging 13.6 PPG and shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!