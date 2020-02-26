5 NBA players to watch out for during the final stretch of the regular season

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazers

The NBA has entered its second phase after an overwhelming action-packed first half of the regular season. It is now time when every NBA team put in the final effort to cement their place in the final stages of the tournament. Some of them try to make it to the playoffs, while others desire to generate some winning momentum for the later stages of the competition.

It is not only the teams that find this time crucial, but also the players. Some players have not been at their best in the first half. Thus, they will look to turn the tables around in the second half of the regular season.

We are listing five such players who will be drawing eyes in the rest of the regular season.

Also read: 5 NBA teams that have not performed as well as their strength on paper

#1 Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors

As reported before by Sportskeeda, the New Orleans Pelicans are having the third most easygoing schedule in the NBA. They are three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and have beaten Portland Trail Blazers twice recently. Further, they have Zion Williamson, who is averaging 22.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in his 12 games this season.

After the arrival of Zion, the Pelicans have been a solid force with seven wins in twelve matches. They have beaten Memphis Grizzlies- who are sitting at the 8th seed currently- by 28 points at home.

Zion is a beast on the defense who shoots nearly 4% from beyond the arc. He is the x-factor which this Pelicans' needed, and after his return from injury- the Pelicans have surely elevated their chances of a playoff berth.

The Pelicans undoubtedly have the best chances of making to the playoffs among Memphis and Blazers, but Zion's form and health will be the deciding factor. Zion needs to be at his level best in order to take his team to the next stages of the tournament in his rookie year.

1 / 3 NEXT