5 NBA players who are likely to dominate the next decade

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP award last season.

As we approach a new decade, the NBA is just as exciting as ever. In this decade, we've seen teams win their first championship (the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019), superstars change teams, and the 3-pointer become a staple of today's game.

This decade featured spectacular performances from players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, and even the retirements of some of our favorite players from other decades (think Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Dirk Nowitzki). While players like James and Durant are still going strong, there is a new group of players making names for themselves through performances reminiscent of those guys. There is a group of players ushering in a new decade, and if they continue to develop, they'll be the stars of the future. Here are five players who are likely to dominate the next decade.

#5 Devin Booker

Devin Booker became the youngest player to score 70 points in 2017

Devin Booker is one of the NBA's brightest young stars, especially on the offensive end.

Booker is an exceptional player that can score nearly at will, and throughout his early career, he has had numerous impressive performances. The one that sticks out the most is his 70 point game against the Boston Celtics in 2017.

In that game, Booker scored 70 points while shooting 52.5 percent from the field. He also had eight rebounds and six assists. While the Suns lost this game (130-120), Booker's performance stood out.

Devin Booker became the youngest player to score 70 and put up the most points scored in an NBA game since Kobe Bryant's 81 against the Raptors. He also joined the company of players such as Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson and Elgin Baylor as players to score 70 or more. So, it is safe to say that he is in good company.

Since 2015 (when the Suns drafted him 13th), Booker has been their focal point. He averaged a career-best 26.6 points last season, and this season, he averages 24.7 points. As the Suns continue their rebuild (and potentially become a playoff team), Booker will continue to dominate on the offensive end.

1 / 5 NEXT