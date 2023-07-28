5 NBA rookies expected to impact 2023-24 season after shocking performances in Summer League

Following Summer League, countless NBA rookies looking poised to make an impact in 2024. Here is breakdown of some of the key names who are candidates to be among the best first-year players in the league.

5 NBA rookies expected to impact 2023-24 season

1) Chet Holmgren

Kicking off this list is a member of the 2022 NBA Draft. After missing all of this season due to a foot injury, Chet Holmgren is finally ready to make his debut.

Based on his Summer League, Holmgren is looking like a potential Rookie of the Year candidate. In the four games he played, the former No. 2 pick averaged 16.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.

2) Cam Whitmore

Next up on this list of NBA rookies is the MVP of Summer League, Cam Whitmore. His stellar play in Las Vegas had many naming him the steal of this draft.

Whitmore fell on draft night because of injury reasons, but they don't seem to be a problem. Now, the Houston Rockets have anothe exciting young player to add to their young core.

Steal of the draft. Cam Whitmore posted this SL highlight reel of himself and made “20” his location.Steal of the draft. pic.twitter.com/KyfiRgD1bZ

3) Ausar Thompson

This draft, the Thompson twins were one of the biggest stories. Both brothers were selected in the top five, with Ausar landing with the Detroit Pistons.

Amen only got to play one game before suffering an ankle injury, while his brother put his game on full display. In Summer League, Ausar proved he might be the best do-it-all player among NBA rookies this year.

Over a span of four games, he averaged 13.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 steals.

At 6’7 with a defensive mindset & quick hands, he’ll be able to play at SF right away with Cade & Ivey…



Enough saaid @_KyonaJ Lot of young talent from the ‘23 NBA Draft. One player that stands out & a front-runner for ROTY after watching SL would have to be Ausar Thompson.At 6’7 with a defensive mindset & quick hands, he’ll be able to play at SF right away with Cade & Ivey…Enough saaid @_KyonaJ pic.twitter.com/6saJs6PwVd

4) Keyonte George

Another interesting name to throw in this mix is Utah Jazz first-round pick Keyonte George. He was one of the leading scorers in the Las Vegas Summer League at 21.6 points per game.

On a Jazz squad that is in the midst of a rebuild, George is sure to have a ton of opportunity this season. This should allow the 6-foot-4 guard to be one of the more impactful NBA rookies this year.

5) Victor Wembanyama

A list of this nature cannot be made without putting Victor Wembanyama's name down. Even though the San Antonio Spurs didn't play him that much, the French big man looks ready to start his NBA journey.

His debut didn't blow people away like most thought, but he followed it up with a strong second game in Summer League. The No. 1 pick did it all while going for 27 points and 12 rebounds on over 60% shooting.

