5 NBA stars who attended Draymond Green's wedding: LeBron James, Steph Curry and more

Draymond Green recently won his fourth NBA championship ring. Green and his Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, showing the world who the best team in the league is.

Two months after the finals, Green received another ring. This time, however, it had nothing to do with basketball. The Warriors forward married Hazel Renee, an actress and TV personality.

Green and Renee began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2019. They finally decided to tie the know this year, which resulted in a star-sudded wedding. Draymond Green's wedding was attended by many NBA stars, including LeBron James and Steph Curry.

LeBron James attended Draymond Green's wedding

Draymond and LeBron seem very close off the court (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron James is one of Draymond's biggest competitors. The two met four straight times in the NBA Finals, from 2015 to 2018. Green ended up beating James three times, but LeBron's sole victory was incredible.

In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron came back from being down 1-3 in the series to beat the Warriors. Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5, which allowed the Cavs to win another game and get closer to winning a championship.

Despite their epic battles on the court, Draymond and LeBron seem very close off it. They are both Kluth Sports clients as well, which is another important connection.

Steph Curry was there too

Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been very close (Image via Getty Images)

Steph Curry attending Draymond Green's wedding is not surprising at all. The two have been very close during their tenure with the Golden State Warriors and have achieved a lot of success.

Green is one of the best defensive players in the league, while Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter of all time. They won their fourth championship together just a few months ago and will try to win another one next year.

Jayson Tatum witnessed Green getting another ring

Jayson Tatum played against the Warriors and Green in the 2022 NBA Finals (Image via Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum led his Boston Celtics all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, he couldn't get the job done as he struggled to make shots in the series.

Tatum shot only 36.7% from the field, which played a big role in the Warriors winning another championship. In August 2022, the 6-foot-8 Celtics forward attended Draymond Green's wedding and witnessed him get another ring.

Seth Curry was in attendance

Seth Curry and Draymond Green have known each other for a long time (Image via Getty Images)

Although he is not as successful as his brother, Seth Curry has established himself as one of the best role players in the league. He currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets and is coming off a career-best season.

Seth Curry and Draymond Green have known each other for a long time. Even before they entered the NBA, they had battles in college basketball. Both are still very competitive, but they are also close friends off the court.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope representing Klutch Sports

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope attended Green's wedding (Image via Getty Images)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope might be the most unusual name on this list. It doesn't appear that the shooting guard is a close friend of Draymond, which is why his attendance is somewhat odd.

However, both KCP and Green are part of Klutch Sports and are represented by Rich Paul, who was also in attendance. Green's wedding was a great opportunity for Paul to strengthen connections between his clients and get them to know each other.

