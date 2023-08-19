5 NBA stars who chose to move rather than play with an MVP

Teaming up with other stars to create a super team is one of the tactics for chasing a ring in the NBA. This worked for LeBron James and the Miami Heat during the Heatles era and most recently, it worked for Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors.

However, there have also been some players who refused to play with certain superstars for a variety of reasons, even going as far as refusing to team up with someone who has won the MVP.

James Harden and four other stars who refused to team up with the NBA MVP

Pairing up with another superstar is a very divisive tactic, with some fans saying that it reduces the league's competitiveness. Meanwhile, some players feel like it is their best chance at winning the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and the supporters of the team they are joining are fully onboard.

However, there have been a few players who have chosen to not play with certain superstars, even going as far as not joining a team led by an MVP caliber player.

#1 Jerami Grant

LA Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant recently signed a massive contract to remain with the Portland Trail Blazers. Prior to that, he had a chance to join the LeBron-led LA Lakers, but he refused according to league insider Eric Pincus.

"I’ve actually heard Lakers have passed on Jerami Grant. He doesn’t want to play a tertiary role behind Bron/AD.”

Despite not joining a multi-time MVP in James, Grant continues to thrive with the Blazers and has a bright future.

#2 Russel Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and James Harden reunited in the Houston Rockets' backcourt several years after the former was traded from the OKC Thunder in an attempt to remain under the NBA's luxury tax.

Their second stint together was less successful and the two reportedly had a falling out. Eventually, Westbrook no longer wanted to play with The Beard despite the fact that Harden was named MVP of the league a few years prior. This culminated in Russ being traded to the Washington Wizards.

#3 James Harden

The 10-time All-Star guard has had the privilege of playing with multiple stars who have won the MVP award. Currently, he is on the same team as the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid.

However, it appears that this will change soon as Harden has informed everyone that he no longer wishes to play with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Embiid-Harden duo appears to be heading for a breakup, even though Embiid is not the direct reason that the 6-foot-5 guard wants to leave his current team.

#4 Kobe Bryant

At the beginning of the 2000s, the LA Lakers were primed to become the most dominant team in the NBA. They were being led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, who won three straight championships together.

In spite of their success, the two superstars started feuding, which led to Shaq being traded from the Lakers despite being the league's MVP just a handful of seasons ago.

#5 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving with the Boston Celtics

After besting the Golden State Warriors in seven games during the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked poised to go on another championship run. However, things started to fall apart when Kyrie Irving decided to request a trade in 2017.

The superstar point guard's reason for wanting to leave the Cavs was that he no longer wanted to play with LeBron James, who at this point in his career had won four MVP awards. Irving was eventually traded to the Boston Celtics and neither him nor Bron won a title the following postseason.

