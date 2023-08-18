“Can’t shoot 3s, can’t go left”: Andre Iguodala amazed at Jimmy Butler’s ability to 'figure things out'

Andre Iguodala had a chance to play with Jimmy Butler back in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with the Miami Heat.

During his time with the team, Iggy was amazed at how determined the two-way star was whenever they needed him to take them over the hump.

Last season, Butler had an impressive campaign for the team where he led them to the NBA Finals for a second time.

Although they weren't able to win the title against the Denver Nuggets, many were impressed with how the former Marquette player carried the entire team in the postseason.

"You always look back and say, 'How is Jimmy getting it done?'" Iggy said. "He can't shoot threes, he can't go left."

"Whatever they say about Jimmy, he figured it out. I saw him dribble with his right hand, left and then pull up for three against Milwaukee this year. Jimmy, he's probably the closest that I've seen to Kobe Bryant with that mentality of just, man, Jimmy will just figure out a way for us to win."

"I've never seen a will like that. I'm like, 'This dude got a Kobe Bryant will, a will to win.'"

Although he isn't a big-time player in the regular season, Butler makes sure he turns his game up a notch in the postseason. That was what he showcased in their most recent playoff run. The Heat star averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists to help the team make an impactful run.

Ronnie 2K talked about Jimmy Butler's NBA 2k24 rating

NBA stars are mostly aware of what their ratings in the NBA 2k games are. Sometimes, they plead with the developers to change the ratings, which doesn't result in anything. In some cases, the guys behind the video game get a chance to justify their choice in giving a certain player a specific rating.

This time around, Ronnie 2K got a chance to talk about Jimmy Butler's 2K rating, which starts at 95. Depending on how the player's year goes, it could increase or decrease.

"I think the one that got a lot of conversation going was Jimmy Butler at 95,” Ronnie said. “I definitely saw that on social media. Look, Jimmy obviously — he is a one-man crew. I mean, obviously he’s got great teammates, but he really stood out in the playoffs, and that sample size of the games there really made an argument for Jimmy Buckets. So, really interesting to see him at 95, and that really got the community talking."

Butler's rating at 95 seems reasonable, given that he's done a ton during the postseason for the Heat.

