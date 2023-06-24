"Dame gone bring the sand to the beach" - Jimmy Butler's Instagram post sparks Damian Lillard trade rumors among NBA fans

Jimmy Butler has once again poured fuel on the fire regarding a potential Damian Lillard trade, sparking a plethora of reactions from fans.

After the NBA Finals, it sounded as though Lillard was atop the Miami Heat's priority list for the offseason. Butler had posted a clip on Instagram working out and shouting, "Dame Time!" as he knocked down shots, adding to speculation.

However, with time, it began to look like Lillard wouldn't be traded despite a viral video where a DJ played the song Miami for him.

In the wake of the draft, where the Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson with the third pick, Jimmy Butler is once again pouring fuel on the fire. In a recent Instagram post, Butler posted a clip of Lillard's Money Ball song off his BIG D.O.L.L.A. album.

There hasn't been any response from Lillard yet. However, his team recently released a statement on the viral video of the player laughing while the song Miami played in the background.

One fan said:

"They want him badly dame gone bring the sand to the beach lol"

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(Sorry for another Dame update) Jimmy Butler on IG(Sorry for another Dame update) Jimmy Butler on IG 👀(Sorry for another Dame update) https://t.co/3MKp7OLexh

JordylovesHoops🏀 @J_ESPN214 @TheNBACentral They want him badly dame gone bring the sand to the beach lol @TheNBACentral They want him badly dame gone bring the sand to the beach lol

jah @sntjah @TheNBACentral U know ur down bad when you have to listen to dame dolla to try to recruit him to your team @TheNBACentral U know ur down bad when you have to listen to dame dolla to try to recruit him to your team

Eastwood @RunItBackPhilly @TheNBACentral How much dame pay artists to sing on his terrible songs? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @TheNBACentral How much dame pay artists to sing on his terrible songs? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @TheNBACentral Dame is a heat. Like Mbappe is to Madrid. It’s just natural @TheNBACentral Dame is a heat. Like Mbappe is to Madrid. It’s just natural

Rizz Executive @WWaveboy @TheNBACentral Miami heat won't ruin DamE they have the greatest player development system in the entire NBA. @TheNBACentral Miami heat won't ruin DamE they have the greatest player development system in the entire NBA.

Jared @jaredschuck1 @TheNBACentral Tyler Herro pulling up to the facility looking at Jimmy @TheNBACentral Tyler Herro pulling up to the facility looking at Jimmy https://t.co/NQtQsZt7Z7

What did Damian Lillard's team say about recent viral video before Jimmy Butler's post?

While Jimmy Butler has continued to pour fuel on the fire regarding a potential trade for Damian Lillard, the Blazers star has remained committed to the team. Much like he has in previous years, Lillard has expressed his desire to stay in Portland and win a ring.

In that backdrop, his team recently released a statement on the viral video Lillard recently appeared in. Lillard's manager, Aaron Goodwin told The Athletic:

“The music was just a coincidence. Damian’s not disrespectful. He’s not an instigator, so he’s not going to do anything out of character.

"There would be no reason for him to do that. That’s why he laughed (in the video). It’s a funny coincidence that a DJ would put that on.”

Looking at Adrian Wojnarowski's latest updates on Damian Lillard

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

While it sounded as though Lillard was poised to stay with the Trail Blazers, the latest reports from Adrian Wojnarowski paint a different picture.

According to the longtime NBA insider, Lillard will have to decide whether he wants to grow with the young Blazers core or leave and pursue a championship. Speaking on ESPN this week, Wojnarowski left the door open for a potential Damian Lillard trade, putting the onus on the seven-time All-Star to decide his fate.

"Damian Lillard has to decide if he wants to grow with this young group. This team is not going to be a championship contender this season. I think they’ve done an outstanding job in Portland in the last couple of years in the draft–Shaedon Sharpe last year and then this year, Scoot Henderson and two other good players who you could see a pathway to this young team.

"And if Damian Lillard wants to go to a contender, it’s gonna probably have to be somewhere (else) unless he’s willing to wait a couple years for this young group to grow. There’s no magic trade out there for them."

With teams gearing up to make their trade offers, it remains to be seen what the future has for Jimmy Butler in Miami and Lillard in Portland.

