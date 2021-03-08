5 NBA superstars who shot to fame through March Madness

March Madness is a tournament that garners a lot of attention every year, as 68 NCAA first division college teams go head to head to win the single-elimination competition.

There are some present-day NBA stars whose draft stock got bolstered with their incredible performances at the March Madness, which decides the winner of the National championship.

On that note, let's take a look at five current NBA stars who laid the groundwork of their ascension through March Madness.

March Madness: 5 stars who rose to NBA stardom through the competition

The NBA Draft takes place just three months after the March Madness tournament, which gives teams up to seven knock-out games to decide how talented a college player is.

However, the players listed below were able to leave their mark on the front offices, despite not winning the March Madness tournament, as they played for supposedly unpopular and weaker college teams.

Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Blake Griffin (Oklahoma State)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons

Blake Griffin was a part of the Oklahoma Sooners team in 2009, averaging 28.5 points, 15 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on a stellar 78% shooting from the field.

Griffin dominated the March Madness competition that year to the extent that in his worst outing in the tournament, he put up 23 points and 16 rebounds on 9-12 shooting against eventual champions North Carolina.

His performances in the 2009 edition of the March Madness competition led to him being selected as the no.1 overall pick in the NBA Draft by the LA Clippers. He had a fairly successful stint with them before moving to the Detroit Pistons in 2018.

Griffin recently signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

#4 Anthony Davis (Kentucky)

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

Anthony Davis' draft stock increased during the 2012 March Madness tournament, as the Kentucky product produced jaw-dropping averages at the defensive end.

He tallied 12.3 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game on a stacked Kentucky team that won the title that year, making Anthony Davis a March Madness legend in the process.

Davis was later selected as the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans, where he played for seven seasons. He requested a trade to the LA Lakers in 2019, where he joined forces with LeBron James, a union that led to the team winning the 2020 NBA championship.

