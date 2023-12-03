5 NBA teams with the most brutal schedule in December 2023

December has arrived and the NBA In-Season Tournament knockout stages are now set. However, the time has come for the players, especially those who have been stellar this early in the season, to make more impressions to woo voters in the NBA All-Star Balloting or the coaches in selecting the All-Star reserves.

For some teams, this month could be a must-win if they still want to make a shot at making the postseason, while, for others, it could be an early test to find out whether they are a legit contender or a mere pretender.

The following five teams are going to have the toughest December based on how their opponents fared last month, which could make or break their season right there.

Let's take a look at the teams with a brutal Christmas ahead of them.

5 NBA teams with most brutal schedule

#5. Detroit Pistons (strength of schedule for December: .547)

After what seemed like a promising start to their NBA season, the Detroit Pistons suddenly went on a "no-win November" that sent them to the bottom of the team standings.

To add more woes, the Pistons began the NBA's fifth-toughest December schedule with a loss at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, stretching their losing streak to 17 games and dropping to 2-18.

The only positive from the Pistons' upcoming schedule is that they only have one back-to-back schedule for the entire month after playing five to start the season. This means they will have more time to recover and get refreshed for their next game.

#4. Memphis Grizzlies (strength of schedule for December: .549)

The Memphis Grizzlies are the only Western Conference team on the list. While having to play 10 of their 15 December games on the road, the fact that they are 1-8 at the FedEx Forum could mean that having a road-heavy schedule could just be fine for them.

The Grizzlies started the month with back-to-back road games, stunning the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night but bowing to the Phoenix Suns the night after.

The good news for Memphis is that Ja Morant is expected to make his season debut this month, which means they can now think about a late playoff push.

#3. Charlotte Hornets (strength of schedule for December: .551)

Another slumping team with a dreaded December is the Charlotte Hornets, who started the month by hosting the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

Given that they are currently dead last in defense, the Hornets need to step up their game, especially this month, if they still want to go all-in on their playoff chase before they can say goodbye to Miles Bridges.

#2. Washington Wizards (strength of schedule for December: .557)

The Washington Wizards ended November on a high note by beating the Detroit Pistons to snap a nine-game losing streak.

However, the team will be up against eight contenders with winning records this month, including the Orlando Magic, who they fought to start the month.

Based on how their season is going (3-16 following their loss to the Magic), the Wizards might likely dip further in the standings, and we're still not talking about Jordan Poole's future in Washington just yet.

#1. New York Knicks (strength of schedule for December: .571)

The New York Knicks are the only team defined as playoff contenders on this list, but they too have the toughest December ahead with a .571 strength of schedule, that is, their upcoming opponents' combined winning percentage.

What's even tougher, 11 out of the 14 games they play this month will be road games, including Friday night's trip to Toronto against the Raptors. Fortunately for the Knicks, they whipped the Raptors in Canada to have a strong start to December.