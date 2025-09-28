Over the past few years, several NBA teams have attempted to enter the championship conversation but have fallen short. Even so, these franchises have doubled down on their current stars, building rosters around them to compete for a title right now.

Ad

The upcoming season will be a turning point. If these teams cannot capitalize on their potential and turn it into success, it may be time for their front offices to focus on building around new players.

Here are five teams that should consider disbanding their present core if they fail to deliver in the 2025–26 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

5 NBA teams that should disband their core if they fail in 2025-26 season

#1 New Orleans Pelicans

Ad

Trending

The New Orleans Pelicans have already moved on from players like Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum in the past year. Zion Williamson remains the centerpiece of the roster, even though his career so far has been plagued by injuries.

Now entering his seventh season, Zion has only managed to play 214 regular-season games. The good news is that he is in his best shape ever, with a strong group around him that includes Dejounte Murray, Jordan Poole, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

Ad

Yet, if the Pelicans cannot get out of the first round of the playoffs, the front office should reconsider their decision to view Williamson as its franchise player.

#2 Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have relied heavily on the dynamic duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. over the last few years. They have been a strong regular-season team, making four playoff appearances and even finishing as the second seed in the Western Conference two years in a row.

Ad

Despite their regular-season dominance, the Grizzlies have never pushed past the second round. If this core can’t turn regular-season wins into real playoff success, it might be time to break them up. Trading Morant and Jackson would result in an acquisition of multiple assets, allowing Memphis to rebuild around new stars or promising young players.

#3 Philadelphia 76ers

For nearly a decade, the Philadelphia 76ers have been regarded as a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. During this time, Joel Embiid has seen several different cores built around him. Over the years, the organization tried pairing him with Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and later James Harden. Now, the Sixers have surrounded him with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey.

Ad

Despite all these attempts, the results have stayed the same. The team has failed to get past the second round, falling in the semifinals five times in the past seven years. If the Sixers cannot finally break through and make it to the Eastern Conference Finals this time, it may be best to start over by moving on from Embiid.

#4 Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have been trying to build around LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges for years. Since Ball entered the league, Charlotte has finished 10th or worse in each of the last five seasons.

Ad

LaMelo is still young and has the talent to grow into an All-NBA player. If the Hornets fail again in the 2025–26 campaign, it might be best to move him while his value is high and focus on gathering assets.

#5 LA Clippers

The Clippers have already moved on from Paul George and are now building around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. This season, they doubled down on a win-now approach by bringing in veterans like Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Brook Lopez and John Collins.

If they fall short or fail to make a serious playoff push, it would make sense for the front office to part ways with Leonard and Harden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.