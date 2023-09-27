5 NBA teams with most expensive tickets in 2023-24 season

The Golden State Warriors had the highest average ticket price in the NBA last season at $611. It was warranted because the Warriors were the defending champions and they have a superstar in Steph Curry, who is a must-watch player. Curry's pregame routine alone attracts fans at Chase Center and in away games.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers had the lowest average ticket price in the NBA last season at $138. The Pacers are in the middle of their rebuild, but are full of young stars such as Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner. Ticket prices are usually cheaper in small market teams such as Indiana.

Big market franchises such as the LA Lakers and New York Knicks also have expensive ticket prices, especially those on the sidelines. Famous people like celebrities, athletes and internet personalities usually sit in those seats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "I'll kiss his feet on 'Fear Factor' with cheese on it" - Shaquille O'Neal once dared coaches to equal Phil Jackson's 4 NBA Finals in 5 years

5 teams with the most expensive tickets to start the 2023-24 NBA season

Unlike the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets are a small market team and their ticket prices won't be too high despite winning the 2023 NBA championship. The starting ticket price for games at the Ball Arena in Denver is just $23.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder have the cheapest ticket based on a starting price of $9. It's a bargain for Thunder fans, who are probably excited about the development of their team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the top young superstars in the league, while Chet Holmgren is finally well to make his debut.

With all that said, let's take a look at the top five teams with the most expensive ticket prices. It should be noted that this list is based on the starting ticket price and not the average price.

Also Read: "He would've called me by now, crying" - Tyrese Halliburton's crazy take on Buddy Hield's rumored Magic trade

#5 - Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are one of the biggest teams in the NBA in terms of market size and history. The Celtics are tied with the LA Lakers for most NBA championships with 17 and they are likely targeting banner No. 18 this season. They also have a superstar in Jayson Tatum, who is still just 25 years old.

The starting ticket price for a Celtics game is $40. It's not bad considering Boston is a sports city and the Celtics is very popular among fans. They are fourth in average ticket price last season at $303.

Also Read: "I get to give my parents allowance" - When asked about repaying his parents, Kobe Bryant had sly grin retort up his sleeve

#4 - LA Lakers

It's surprising to see the LA Lakers at just No. 4 on this list. The Lakers' starting ticket price for this season is just $45. Considering Los Angeles is the second-biggest market in the NBA, that's a cheap starting point for tickets to watch players such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers had the second-highest average price last season at $518. It's not shocking due to the bright lights of Hollywood. Any time a superstar visits LA, the prices are likely to go up. Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant are some of the must-see stars of the league.

Also Read: Joe Lacob-owned Warriors finalizing exciting agreement to bring an expansion WNBA team to the Bay Area

#3 - Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have not had a lot of success since Michael Jordan retired in 1998. The Bulls continue to hang on to the six NBA championships Jordan won almost three decades ago. Chicago is also a huge market, but it's surprising to know that their starting ticket price for next season is $53.

The Bulls barely made any moves in the offseason, with stars such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic staying put. They were linked to Damian Lillard, who would likely increase the ticket prices in games if he became a Bull.

Also Read: Metta Sandiford-Artest shockingly places Bill Russell atop his top 5, ranks Michael Jordan 4th and leaves LeBron James out entirely

#2 - New York Knicks

Regardless of their success on the court, the New York Knicks always have high ticket prices. The city of New York remains the biggest market in the NBA, and it helps that the Knicks did well on the court over the past few years. They made the Eastern Conference semifinals last season for the first time since 2013.

The starting ticket price for a Knicks game this season is $66. They also had the third-highest average ticket price in the NBA last season at $346. Playing inside a renovated Madison Square Garden helps boost the interest in watching the Knicks.

Also Read: What positions did Michael Jordan play? Exploring 6x NBA champion’s stats based on his role

#1 - Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are No. 1 on this list with a starting ticket price of $72 next season. The Chase Center is among the best arenas in the NBA, while the Warriors also have one of the watchable superstars, Steph Curry. As mentioned above, Curry's pregame routine is a must-watch in itself.

The addition of Chris Paul also made the Warriors more intriguing this season. Nevertheless, Bay Area fans are among the best in the league. The Warriors have sold out every home game since December 18, 2012. Their current streak is at 471 games and counting.

Also Read: After conceding his rank as 4th greatest Laker, Shaquille O'Neal unfazed by being dubbed 4th best Heat player