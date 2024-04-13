5 NBA teams with most NBA Playoffs wins since 2000 ft. Lakers

It's generally known that winning in the NBA Playoffs has never been easy and only great teams tend to excel. In the league's history, only a handful of teams consistently performed well in the postseason. Since 2000, five teams have outperformed everyone in the playoffs.

These five teams are a testament to how consistently they worked hard to earn their wins. Additionally, some franchises have built dynasties with the roster they've had over the years. This helped them win more games, specifically in the playoffs, where only the strong prevail.

For this list, let's look at the five best teams that have won the most amount of games in the postseason.

5 NBA teams with most NBA Playoffs wins since 2000

#5 Golden State Warriors

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Golden State Warriors struggled to be a consistent playoff team in the 2000s. They only made the postseason once, which was back in the 2006-07 season when they upset the Dallas Mavericks as an eighth seed. But thanks to Steph Curry, the franchise won relevant games once again.

The Warriors have 113 wins in the postseason since 2000. Most of it came when Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green became a dynasty. Not only did they win playoff games, but they've won four titles in their six appearances in the finals. This season, the team is hoping to add more playoff wins.

#4 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat - Game Seven

The Boston Celtics shouldn't be forgotten when it comes to postseason success. They're the first franchise to win 17 championships, the majority of which came from the Bill Russell era. The organization has always been viewed as a title-contending team and often boasts a talented roster of stars.

They have won 135 playoff wins since 2000 and have been to the finals thrice since then. They've been a consistent team in the NBA Playoffs, no matter what roster they have.

#3 Miami Heat

Oklahoma City Thunder vs, Miami Heat - Game Five

The Miami Heat, established in 1988, are relatively young compared to other teams. Through strong leadership and player development, they have excelled in the NBA Playoffs since 2000.

They've won 148 games since 2000 and are looking to add more. In 2006, a young Dwyane Wade contributed significantly by winning the Larry O'Brien trophy. He won two more in 2012 and 2013, with the help of LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Now, Jimmy Butler looks to accomplish the same feat.

#2 LA Lakers

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers, Game 1

It's known that the LA Lakers have won 17 titles. Six of those came after 2000 when Kobe Bryant led the organization to five titles. But he wasn't alone as he was aided by Shaquille O'Neal, who won three straight Finals MVP awards. Bryant added two more in 2009 and 2010.

The Lakers have won 149 games in the NBA Playoffs. The sixth title they won since 2000 came in 2020 when James teamed up with Anthony Davis. With the amount of time they spent in the postseason, it's obvious they've won a significant number of games.

#1 San Antonio Spurs

2014 NBA Finals - Game Five

The San Antonio Spurs were a consistent team in the NBA Playoffs. Since they drafted Tim Duncan in 1997, the team never looked back and was present in the postseason until the 2018-19 season. Their enduring success led to 151 playoff wins.

This was the product of the Spurs' Big 3, who won four titles together. They won in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. The franchise hopes to see the playoffs soon with the help of 7-foot-4 center Victor Wembanyama.

