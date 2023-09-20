5 NBA teams that need a playmaker

In the modern-day NBA, teams have put a premium on versatile 3-an-D players who can space the floor and defend multiple positions. However, while those types of players are extremely valuable, having a reliable playmaker to initiate an offense is still just as crucial.

The right lead ball handler can make or break an entire team, especially in crunch time, when defenses tighten up. Yet, there are still several teams in need of an extra playmaker that they can truly depend on.

Here's a look at five teams that could use another playmaker ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler

#5. LA Clippers

LA Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard

Most would agree that the LA Clippers got a steal this offseason when they re-signed veteran point guard Russell Westbrook to a two-year, $7.86 million deal. Westbrook should be able to outperform his contract despite his well-documented flaws.

However, he remains one of the only playmakers on LA’s wing-heavy roster that finished just 24th in team assists last season (23.9 assists per game).

While star wings Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can do some playmaking as well, they are often in and out of the lineup throughout the season. So, LA could use another true point guard to initiate its offense.

The Clippers already attempted to acquire veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Boston Celtics earlier this offseason. However, the trade fell through after LA expressed concerns about his medical status.

#4. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets star wing Mikal Bridges

The Brooklyn Nets appeared to hit a home run in the Kevin Durant trade last season after Mikal Bridges blossomed into a lead-scoring option. However, the team still lacks a primary ball handler in the backcourt after moving on from star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Spencer Dinwiddie is more of a combo guard while shooting guard Cam Thomas is more of a shoot-first player. Perhaps Ben Simmons will be able to recapture some of his former success as a two-way point guard/forward.

However, Simmons has been a shell of himself over the past couple of years. So, the Nets should be looking for a true point guard to lead their young core.

#3. Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls appear to be stuck in no-man’s land after finishing 40-42 (10th in the Eastern Conference) last season. This comes despite the team being built to win now with stars DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic still on the roster.

The Bulls just haven’t looked the same without their primary playmaker in point guard Lonzo Ball. Unfortunately for Chicago, Ball is expected to be out for the entire 2023-24 season after missing all last season due to a left knee injury.

The Bulls signed veteran point guard Jevon Carter to a three-year, $19.5 million deal this offseason, which could alleviate some of the loss of Ball. However, Carter is more of a stopgap solution. So, the Bulls should probably look for more of a long-term point guard option after finishing 20th in team assists last season (24.5 APG).

#2. Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam

After losing starting point guard Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets in free agency, the Toronto Raptors are without a starting caliber point guard.

The team signed veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to a two-year, $25.43 million deal this offseason to operate as the team’s lead guard. However, Schroder has always been better suited as a backup.

Perhaps forward Scottie Barnes will be able to thrive as more of a primary ball handler. Star forward Pascal Siakam also has the ability to initiate the offense on certain plays.

However, the Raptors could still use a more proven playmaker in the backcourt after finishing 23rd in team assists last season (23.9 APG).

Also read: 5 NBA teams that need a lockdown defender

#1. Miami Heat

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler

After coming off their 2023 NBA Finals run, the Miami Heat lost point guard Gabe Vincent to the LA Lakers in free agency.

As a result, the team is very depleted in the backcourt and will be relying heavily on 37-year-old point guard Kyle Lowry. This comes after the team already finished 25th in team assists last season (23.8 APG).

Miami has been persistent in its pursuit of Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard this offseason.

However, if they fail to land Lillard, the Heat should be looking to add another playmaker if they hope to make another deep playoff run.

Also read: 5 NBA teams that need a 3-point specialist