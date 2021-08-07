5 NBA teams that have been quiet in free agency so far

The 2021 NBA free agency has sprung a lot of surprises so far. The LA Lakers have been by far the most active team in the market, tying down key free agents to deals as the Purple and Gold attempt to win their 18th NBA championship. On the other hand, there have been some teams who haven't done anything notable in the 2021 NBA free agency.

The teams that haven't done much in 2021 NBA free agency either have a roster or a cap space restriction. Sign-and-trade deals have been helpful for multiple franchises, but there have been teams that haven't explored those kinds of transactions.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 teams that have not done anything notable in 2021 NBA free agency so far -

#5 - Houston Rockets

2021 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets are clearly headed for a rebuild, which was triggered by James Harden's departure in the 2020/21 season to the Brooklyn Nets. The Houston Rockets have managed to build one of the youngest rosters in the league since then, and it won't be a surprise to see this young Rockets side blossom into a contender in a few years.

Free agent C Daniel Theis has agreed to a four-year, $36M deal to join the Houston Rockets, his agents Michael Tellem and Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Except for Daniel Theis and David Nwaba, the Houston Rockets have failed to add any other player. Theis will provide his side with an option to play small ball as he is a power forward who can slot into center position, while David Nwaba will help out Jae'Sean Tate with perimeter defense.

#4 - Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

The Orlando Magic signaled their intent to take a youth-centric approach back at last season's trade deadline when the Florida-based franchise parted ways with chief offensive options Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier. The Magic now have a developmental team that can elevate their games in crunch situations.

Free agent C Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The Magic have not made any significant additions to their roster so far, except for Robin Lopez. The younger Lopez brother is expected to provide defense and rebounding for the secondary unit. The Magic have been quiet in 2021 NBA free agency, and will likely continue this way until the commencement of the season.

Also Read: "Out of respect for you guys, let's cancel this meeting": Chris Haynes on how Aaron Godwin revealed DeMar DeRozan's decision to join Chicago Bulls instead of LA Clippers

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande