Top 5 shooting guards still available in 2021 NBA Free Agency

The 2021 NBA free agency has been a blockbuster affair so far, with notable free agents like Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan joining championship contenders Miami Heat and playoff hopefuls Chicago Bulls, respectively. Most of the free-agent shooting guards have been picked by franchises, but there are still some solid options available on the market.

2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 shooting guards that are still up for grabs

The shooting guard position offers arguably the most versatile group of players. Players who play this role can be adept at overall scoring, perimeter shooting, or even be lockdown defenders. Most of the '3&D' role players in the league are shooting guards.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 shooting guards who are still available in 2021 NBA free agency.

#5 Hamidou Diallo

Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons have extended a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Hamidou Diallo, who is still pondering over his options. Diallo is inarguably the Pistons' biggest free agent, and it's almost imperative for the franchise to get him back ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Detroit Pistons have officially extended qualifying offers to guards Hamidou Diallo, Frank Jackson and Saben Lee. — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) July 31, 2021

Diallo is an athletic wing who is known for contributing on the defensive end. The five-star prospect averaged 11 points, 5 rebounds, and a steal per game for the Detroit Pistons last season and could bring in invaluable role-player quality to any NBA franchise.

#4 Avery Bradley

Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat

Avery Bradley was with the Miami Heat and then the Houston Rockets last season. He is a free agent who is still available in 2021 NBA free agency and is probably looking for a contender to sign with.

The Rockets are not picking up guard Avery Bradley’s $5.9 million team option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides mutually agreed to part ways. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2021

Despite lacking length, Avery Bradley has established himself as one of the premium perimeter defenders in the league. He has lost a step due to age, but his reading of the game and ability to hound opposition guards remains intact. It was one of the major reasons why the 2020 champion LA Lakers signed him, and there is a possibility of a reunion this offseason.

