"Out of respect for you guys, let's cancel this meeting": Chris Haynes on how Aaron Godwin revealed DeMar DeRozan's decision to join Chicago Bulls instead of LA Clippers

After months of speculation, DeMar DeRozan recently joined the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $85 million contract. The sign-and-trade deal will see the former Toronto Raptors star join a talented team featuring Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball.

DeMar DeRozan snubbed LA Clippers in favor of Chicago Bulls

Boston Celtics v San Antonio Spurs

According to Chris B Haynes of Yahoo Sports, DeMar DeRozan snubbed the LA Clippers in favor of the Chicago Bulls. Here is the full quote:

“The Clippers brass were driving, they were on their way to DeMar’s house. Things got a little bit more interesting with the Bulls, and DeMar DeRozan’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, called, it looked like it was going to get done. It looked like the deal was going to get done with Chicago."

Haynes continued:

"He called the Clippers out of courtesy and was like, ‘You know what, let’s not waste anybody’s time. Out of respect for you guys, let’s cancel this meeting. He’s going to go elsewhere”.

The LA Clippers are one of the contenders in the NBA Western Conference this season. Kawhi Leonard is yet to sign an extension with the franchise, but recent reports suggest the 2-time NBA champion is expected to ink a new deal soon.

The Clippers have been on the lookout for star free agents this summer to add to their already star-studded roster, but DeMar DeRozan's decision to join the Chicago Bulls leaves very few options on the table for them.

Breaking: The Bulls are finalizing a sign-and-trade deal to acquire DeMar DeRozan, a source tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/f4GJP44aDc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls get a brilliant offensive player in DeMar DeRozan. The swingman is adept at drawing contact in the paint and pulling up from mid-range. He has also improved his passing considerably since joining the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he averaged 21 points and 7 assists on 49% shooting from the field.

With LaVine, DeRozan and Lonzo Ball on the roster, the Bulls are set to be loaded with creativity. LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are exceptional scorers, and if you consider Nikola Vucevic as well, it automatically makes them one of the most potent teams in the league in terms of offense.

The Bulls starting five:



Lonzo Ball

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

Patrick Williams

Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/AUz5wDWuUB — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 3, 2021

The Chicago Bulls missed out on the playoffs last year, and head coach Billy Donovan will be hoping to make a deep playoff run this time around. The Bulls front office has provided him with a roster that is capable of doing so, and it will be intriguing to see how the six-time champions' season unfolds.

