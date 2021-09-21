5 NBA teams Stephen Curry has most regular season wins against

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, while appearing on an episode of Breakfast Club, claimed that Stephen Curry changed the game. His comments were his way of highlighting a positive impact he has had on the league apart from his three-point shooting.

Iguodala pointed out: "You can have joy now, you can laugh and you can play. That’s like a real generational effect that comes from one dude and it's something special. Like I said, you got to give people their flowers while they're here. He (Stephen Curry) revolutionized the game."

Curry is known around the world as perhaps the greatest three-point shooter in the game. However, it is not only his efficiency from downtown that has made him a global superstar but also his cheerful nature that has entranced the whole world.

NBA teams Stephen Curry has most regular season wins against

In honor of one of the most entertaining players the league has ever seen, we take a look at five NBA teams that Chef Curry has recorded the most regular season wins against.

#5 Pheonix Suns (25 wins)

The Phoenix Suns are definitely one of the best Western Conference teams in the league at the moment. With the help of their star duo Devin Booker and Chris Paul, they dominated their division and conference in 2020-21 and reached the NBA Finals only to be defeated by the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks.

The Valley of the Suns are one of Stephen Curry's favorite opponents. In his 39 matches against the team, the Warrior star has won 25 games. In his total matches against the Suns, the baby-faced assassin averaged 22.1 points and 6.5 assists per game.

#4 Sacramento Kings (26 wins)

The Sacramento Kings were a playoff contender team until the early 2000s. Post that, the 1951 NBA champions have never played a single post-season game. Meanwhile, Curry has played in seven playoff series, appeared in five consecutive NBA Finals and won three championships.

It's safe to assume that the Kings very rarely win in their match-up against the Stephen Curry-led team from San Francisco. In his 35 matches against the city of Sacramento, he has won 26 games and scored a total of 805 points.

